Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'439 0.4%  SPI 14'930 0.2%  Dow 38'628 -0.4%  DAX 17'039 -0.3%  Euro 0.9524 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'756 -0.2%  Gold 2'030 0.6%  Bitcoin 46'211 1.1%  Dollar 0.8798 -0.3%  Öl 83.4 0.1% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Sandoz124359842Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Temenos1245391Zurich Insurance1107539Kudelski1226836ABB1222171Holcim1221405NVIDIA994529Swiss Life1485278Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
RTL-Aktie verliert: RTL Group kauft weitere Produktionsfirma zu
Buy für Swiss Re-Aktie nach Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)-Analyse - Swiss Re-Aktie höher
Hold für Zurich Insurance-Aktie nach Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)-Analyse - Zurich Insurance-Aktie profitiert
Ausblick: NVIDIA legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Sandoz-Aktie rutscht ab: Sandoz ruft alle Chargen von Blutgerinnsel-Hemmer Dabigatran zurück - Osteoporose-Biosimilar in Kanada zugelassen
Suche...
Jetzt traden!
D S Smith Aktie [Valor: 403808 / ISIN: GB0008220112]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.02.2024 14:55:07

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Smith (DS) plc

finanzen.net zero D S Smith-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

D S Smith
3.60 CHF -0.77%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Smith (DS) plc

20-Feb-2024 / 13:55 GMT/BST

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Smith (DS) plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

19 February 2024

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

No

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

10p ordinary

 

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

61,984,115

4.50%

 

 

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

 TOTAL:

61,984,115

4.50%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

Purchase

50,006

3.27 GBP

10p ordinary

Sale

4,793

3.27 GBP

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

 

 

Date of disclosure:

20 February 2024
Contact name:

Shawn Acker
Telephone number*:

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Category Code: RET - Smith (DS) plc
TIDM:
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 304922
EQS News ID: 1841221

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1841221&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu D S Smith PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL? | BX Swiss TV

In unserem zweiwöchentlichen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredaktor und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street, greifen wir aktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens auf. In dieser Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG, über das aktuelle Marktgeschehen. Unter anderem darüber, ob wir bereits vor der nächsten Bankenkrise stehen und wie die Situation in den USA aussieht. Zudem sprechen die beiden über verschiedene Öl- und Bankaktien, die derzeit im Fokus stehen.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?

Inside Trading & Investment

14:46 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
13:13 Julius Bär: 9.05% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Sanofi
09:43 Marktüberblick: Bayer im Fokus
09:41 Discount Zertifikat mit Barriere
09:16 Schwergewichte schieben SMI kräftig an
07:19 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Kursgewinne zum Wochenstart
05:59 Frequently asked questions: Cryptocurrency futures
16.02.24 DAX 40 Ausblick: Rekordhoch bei fast 17.200 Punkten – US-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus
15.02.24 Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer – BANKEN oder ÖL?
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'938.68 19.79 OFSSMU
Short 12'204.14 13.50 HSSM9U
Short 12'653.79 8.79 RHSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'439.82 20.02.2024 15:10:38
Long 11'001.32 19.45 SSRM9U
Long 10'775.21 14.00 SSQMSU
Long 10'303.24 8.93 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Roche-Aktie steigt: FDA erteilt Roche-Mittel Xolair erweiterte Zulassung bei Nahrungsmittelallergien
Rally von Super Micro Computer-Aktie masslos übertrieben? Wells Fargo-Analyst zeigt sich skeptisch
Herausforderungen für die Elektroauto-Branche: Polestar als Vorbote eines Umbruchs?
Rheinmetall-Aktie erstmals über 400 Euro gehandelt: UBS zieht Rheinmetall-Kursziel deutlich nach oben an
Temenos-Aktie trotzdem unter Druck: Temenos steigert 2023 Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Vorwürfe von Hindenburg Research erneut zurückgewiesen
Swiss Re-Aktie etwas niedriger: UBS hebt Swiss-Re-Kursziel an - auf "Sell" belassen
Kudelski Aktie News: Kudelski am Mittag im Bullenmodus
Tesla-Konkurrent mit revolutionärem Design: Polestar 4 verzichtet auf Heckscheibe
Ausblick: NVIDIA legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor
Oerlikon-Aktie springt dennoch an: Oerlikon verzeichnet 2023 klar weniger Gewinn und kürzt Dividende

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit