|
04.10.2022 15:40:57
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Shaftesbury plc
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
FORM 8.3
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the Code)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
|Category Code:
|RET - Shaftesbury plc
|TIDM:
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|192391
|EQS News ID:
|1456669
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Shaftesbury PLC REITShs
|
15:40
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Shaftesbury plc (EQS Group)
|
30.09.22
|BlackRock Group : Form 8.3 - Shaftesbury plc (Investegate)
|
30.09.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Shaftesbury plc (EQS Group)
|
30.09.22
|State Street Global : Form 8.3 - Shaftesbury plc (Investegate)
|
30.09.22
|UBS AG (EPT) : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Shaftesbury plc Amendment (Investegate)
|
30.09.22
|Investec Wealth & Investment L : Rule 8.3 - Shaftesbury Plc (Investegate)
|
29.09.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Shaftesbury plc (EQS Group)
|
29.09.22
|BNP Paribas London : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - Shaftesbury Plc (Investegate)
Analysen zu Shaftesbury PLC REITShs
Börsentag Zürich: Let`s talk: Börsenjahr 2022
Ein besonderes Highlight auf dem diesjährigen Börsentag Zürich war die BX Swiss Blogger-Lounge. Bekannte YouTuber und Finanz-Influencer standen für Gespräche und Diskussionen bereit und vermittelten Ihr Wissen und Ihre Erfahrungen in Vorträgen. Hier die grosse Diskussionsrunde mit Thomas B. Kovacs (@Thomas der Sparkojote ), Lars Erichsen (@Erichsen ) Angela Mygind (MissFinance)
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerStimmung wird besser: SMI und DAX in Grün -- Wall Street springt hoch -- Japans Börsen letztlich mit deutlichen Aufschlägen - "Goldene Woche" in China
Der heimische wieder deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen am Dienstag kräftige Aufschläge. Die US-Börsen verbuchen am Dienstag starke Aufschläge. In Japan wurden deutliche Gewinne verzeichnet, in China wurde feiertagsbedingt nicht gehandelt.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}