Prologis Aktie 13090717 / US74340W1036
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21.09.2026 15:36:14
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc.
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|Category Code:
|RET - Prologis, Inc.
|TIDM:
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|443893
|EQS News ID:
|2402544
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Trading Signals: Palo Alto Networks - Von KI-Angst zum Wachstumstreiber
KI wird für die Cybersecurity-Branche vom vermeintlichen Risiko zur Chance. Palo Alto Networks profitiert von steigenden Sicherheitsinvestitionen, starken Quartalszahlen und einem positiven Ausblick. Auch charttechnisch bleibt die Aktie spannend: Das Rekordhoch rückt in Reichweite.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Prologis Inc.
|
15:36
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
|
18.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
|
17.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
|
16.09.26
|S&P 500-Wert Prologis-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Prologis von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
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16.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
|
15.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
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14.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis, Inc. (EQS Group)
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11.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Prologis Inc (EQS Group)
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