Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’650 0.4%  SPI 18’811 0.3%  Dow 49’501 0.1%  DAX 24’851 -0.3%  Euro 0.9123 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’987 0.0%  Gold 4’986 -1.1%  Bitcoin 52’674 -0.3%  Dollar 0.7697 0.3%  Öl 68.3 0.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Rheinmetall345850Lonza1384101
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in führende Silberminen-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Hinweise auf neue Shield-TV-Generation
Was steckt hinter dem TACO-Trade? So reagieren Investoren auf Trumps Drohungen
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Rallymodus? RBC sieht weiteres Potenzial dank starkem Cashflow
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Aktien in Grün: Lufthansa drängt zurück in den DAX - Zalando als Streichkandidat
Suche...

Oxford Biomedica Aktie 41692533 / GB00BDFBVT43

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

16.02.2026 15:27:25

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Oxford Biomedica plc

Oxford Biomedica
9.40 EUR -1.05%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Oxford Biomedica plc

16-Feb-2026 / 14:27 GMT/BST

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Oxford Biomedica plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

13 February 2026

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

50p ordinary

 

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

1,211,518

1.00%

 

 

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

 TOTAL:

1,211,518

1.00%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit

50p ordinary

Sale

7,506

8.23 GBP

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

 

 

Date of disclosure:

16 February 2026
Contact name:

Shawn Acker
Telephone number*:

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
Category Code: RET - Oxford Biomedica plc
TIDM:
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 418271
EQS News ID: 2277084

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Analysen zu Oxford Biomedica PLC Registered Shs

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Der Preis ist das Ergebnis - so liest du Volumen und Orderflow richtig

Das Webinar am Dienstagabend mit Uwe Kälberer zeigt, wie Volumen und Orderflow offenlegen, wo Kapital agiert - und warum Märkte laufen, stoppen oder täuschen.

Schnell Plätze sichern!

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

In dieser Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV sprechen David Kunz und Tim Schäfer über ein besonders spannendes Thema für langfristige Anleger: Dividendenkönige – also Unternehmen, die ihre Dividende seit mindestens 50 Jahren jährlich steigern!

Was erwartet euch in dieser Folge?
✔️ Definition: Was macht eine Aktie zum Dividendenkönig?
✔️ Stabile Klassiker wie Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble oder Colgate-Palmolive
✔️ Kontroverse Top-Performer wie Altria – die „beste Aktie der letzten 100 Jahre“
✔️ Unbekannter Star: Federal Realty Investment Trust
✔️ Target – ein Dividendenkönig in der Krise
✔️ Chancen in der Schwäche: Value-Investing bei Qualitätsaktien

https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

12:53 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Makrodaten auf dem Fahrersitz der Märkte
09:46 SMI setzt Rekordfahrt fort
09:42 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Börse gesucht
07:48 The Swatch Group: Ticken die Uhren in Biel wieder richtig?
05:30 Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
12.02.26 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf COSMO Pharmaceuticals NV
10.02.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Swiss Re, UBS, VAT Group
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 14’195.99 19.86 B62SOU
Short 14’479.87 13.95 BVLSMU
Short 15’021.26 8.95 S1MBTU
SMI-Kurs: 13’644.26 16.02.2026 15:41:05
Long 13’057.27 18.89 SVRB0U
Long 12’774.77 13.60 SCQB1U
Long 12’247.11 8.92 SH7B4U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 7: So bewegten sich die Rohstoffe in der vergangenen Woche
Siemens Energy-Aktie im Rallymodus? RBC sieht weiteres Potenzial dank starkem Cashflow
Tesla erzielt Durchbruch in der Batteriezellenproduktion - Impulse für die Aktie?
Analysten warnen: Gold und Silber entwickeln sich zunehmend zu Spekulationsobjekten
SMI auf Rekordjagd -- DAX fällt zurück -- Wall Street bleibt wegen Feiertag geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Konzern lanciert "Nestlé Vital" - BLV prüft Vorgehen bei Säuglingsmilch-Fall
NVIDIA-Aktie im Fokus: Hinweise auf neue Shield-TV-Generation
JENOPTIK-Aktie legt zu: Rückgang bei Umsatz und Gewinn - Ausblick macht Hoffnung
Krypto-Markt schwächelt: Warum Profis bei Bitcoin, Ethereum & Ripple jetzt nachkaufen

Top-Rankings

KW 7: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
KW 7: Das waren die Gewinner und Verlierer im DAX
Im Laufe der Woche kam es am deutschen Aktienmarkt zu Ausschlägen. So entwickelten sich die Einz ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Die Performance der Kryptowährungen in KW 7: Das hat sich bei Bitcoin, Ether & Co. getan
Am Kryptomarkt bewegten sich einige Werte in der vergangenen Handelswoche stark. Das sind die Ge ...
Bildquelle: Wit Olszewski / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
15:52 Selenskyj kündigt neue Treffen mit Partnern an
15:50 Grüne lehnen Linnemanns Steuerpläne als einseitig ab
15:45 WDH/Banaszak warnt: Reiches Stromnetzpläne Risiko für Wirtschaft
15:32 ROUNDUP 2: Steinmeier im Libanon - Zusage für weitere deutsche Hilfe
15:31 Lufthansa-Aktie vor Rückkehr in den DAX - Zalando gefährdet
15:31 Banaszak warnt: Reiches Stromnetzpläne Risiko für Wirtschaft
15:25 'MM': VW plant neues 60-Milliarden-Euro-Sparprogramm
15:20 Russland will mit Ukraine in Genf über Gebietsfragen reden
15:20 Ölpreise legen etwas zu
15:19 dpa-AFX-Überblick: UNTERNEHMEN vom 16.02.2026 - 15.15 Uhr