Oxford Biomedica Aktie 41692533 / GB00BDFBVT43
|Kurse + Charts + Realtime
|News + Analysen
|Fundamental
|Unternehmen
|zugeh. Wertpapiere
|Aktion
|Kurs + Chart
|Chart (gross)
|News + Adhoc
|Bilanz/GuV
|Termine
|Strukturierte Produkte
|Portfolio
|Times + Sales
|Chartvergleich
|Analysen
|Schätzungen
|Profil
|Trading-Depot
|Watchlist
|Börsenplätze
|Realtime Push
|Kursziele
|Dividende/GV
|Historisch
|Analysen
|
16.02.2026 15:27:25
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Oxford Biomedica plc
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|Category Code:
|RET - Oxford Biomedica plc
|TIDM:
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|418271
|EQS News ID:
|2277084
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Oxford Biomedica PLC Registered Shs
|
15:27
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Oxford Biomedica plc (EQS Group)
|
12.02.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Oxford Biomedica plc (EQS Group)
|
15.01.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Oxford Biomedica plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Oxford Biomedica PLC Registered Shs
Dienstag 18 Uhr live: Der Preis ist das Ergebnis - so liest du Volumen und Orderflow richtig
Das Webinar am Dienstagabend mit Uwe Kälberer zeigt, wie Volumen und Orderflow offenlegen, wo Kapital agiert - und warum Märkte laufen, stoppen oder täuschen.Schnell Plätze sichern!
Dividenden Könige – Was macht sie besonders? – Wallstreet Live mit Tim Schäfer
In dieser Ausgabe von BX Swiss TV sprechen David Kunz und Tim Schäfer über ein besonders spannendes Thema für langfristige Anleger: Dividendenkönige – also Unternehmen, die ihre Dividende seit mindestens 50 Jahren jährlich steigern!
Was erwartet euch in dieser Folge?
✔️ Definition: Was macht eine Aktie zum Dividendenkönig?
✔️ Stabile Klassiker wie Johnson & Johnson, Coca-Cola, Procter & Gamble oder Colgate-Palmolive
✔️ Kontroverse Top-Performer wie Altria – die „beste Aktie der letzten 100 Jahre“
✔️ Unbekannter Star: Federal Realty Investment Trust
✔️ Target – ein Dividendenkönig in der Krise
✔️ Chancen in der Schwäche: Value-Investing bei Qualitätsaktien
https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Top-Rankings
Börse aktuell - Live TickerSMI auf Rekordjagd -- DAX fällt zurück -- Wall Street bleibt wegen Feiertag geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins - Feiertag in Shanghai
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legt zu, während das deutsche Börsenbarometer abwärts tendiert. An den US-Börsen findet zum Wochenbeginn kein Handel statt. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes stiegen uneinheitlich in die neue Handelswoche ein.