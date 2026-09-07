LondonMetric Property Aktie 11617702 / GB00B4WFW713
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07.09.2026 15:21:44
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|Category Code:
|RET - LondonMetric Property plc
|TIDM:
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|442389
|EQS News ID:
|2395104
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Trading Signals: Komax: Ein besonderer Monat
Der Maschinenbauer hat im August starke Zahlen vorgelegt und einen neuen CEO gefunden. An der Börse gönnt sich Komax nach einer geschichtsträchtigen Rallye eine Pause – schon bald könnte der nächste Schub nach oben anstehen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu LondonMetric Property PLC
|
15:21
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc (EQS Group)
|
10:02
|FTSE 100-Papier LondonMetric Property-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein LondonMetric Property-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingefahren (finanzen.ch)
|
04.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property PLC (EQS Group)
|
03.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc (EQS Group)
|
02.09.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc (EQS Group)
|
31.08.26
|FTSE 100-Titel LondonMetric Property-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in LondonMetric Property von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
28.08.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: LondonMetric Property plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu LondonMetric Property PLC
Euronext SEI Investments & Ameriprise Financial: Welche Aktie überzeugt bei Kennzahlen und Bewertung?
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt – heute mit dem monatlichen Rebalancing:
NEU✅ Euronext
NEU✅ SEI Investments
NEU✅ Ameriprise Financial
inklusive Rebalancing:
❌ Swiss Life
❌ BNP Paribas
❌ Iberdrola
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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