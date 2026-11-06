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06.11.2026 14:33:33
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Intertek Group plc
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|Category Code:
|RET - Intertek Group plc
|TIDM:
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|448853
|EQS News ID:
|2430182
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Trading Signals: Bayer - Die Wende nimmt Gestalt an
Mit einem überraschend starken Quartal, einem florierenden Pharmageschäft und sinkenden Schulden meldet sich der Traditionskonzern nach einer jahrelangen Schwächephase eindrucksvoll zurück. Auch an der Börse läuft es wieder rund, die Aktie nimmt das Jahreshoch ins Visier.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu Intertek plc
|
14:33
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Intertek Group plc (EQS Group)
|
05.11.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Intertek Group plc (EQS Group)
|
04.11.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Intertek Group plc (EQS Group)
|
03.11.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Intertek Group plc (EQS Group)
|
02.11.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Intertek Group plc (EQS Group)
|
02.11.26
|FTSE 100-Titel Intertek-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Intertek von vor 3 Jahren abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
30.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Intertek Group plc (EQS Group)
|
29.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Intertek Group plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Intertek plc
Amgen, United Rentals & Targa Resources: 3 Aktien rein, 3 raus -Rebalancing im BX Musterportfolio mit François Bloch
Amgen, United Rentals und Targa Resources: Drei US-Aktien kommen neu ins BX Muster-Portfolio. ABB, HSBC und Hochtief verlassen das Portfolio. Welche Überlegungen stecken hinter dem aktuellen Rebalancing?
✅ Amgen(AMGN): Welche Rolle spielen Dividenden, Buchwertentwicklung und ein breit aufgestelltes Pharmageschäft bei der Auswahl?
✅ United Rentals (URI): Wie entwickelt sich das Geschäft mit der Vermietung von Baumaschinen und welche Bedeutung haben Cashflow und US-Konjunktur?
✅ Targa Resources (TRGP): Warum kehrt das Energieinfrastruktur-Unternehmen ins Portfolio zurück und welche Kennzahlen stehen im Mittelpunkt?
❌ ABB, HSBC und Hochtief: Warum verlassen diese drei Aktien das Portfolio und was lässt sich aus ihrer jüngsten Entwicklung für das Rebalancing ableiten?
https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/
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