Top News
SoftwareONE-Aktie sinkt dennoch: SoftwareONE macht etwas mehr Umsatz
K+S-Aktie unter Druck: K+S-Vorstand jetzt mit zusätzlichem Mitglied
VW-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Volkswagen sieht akute Halbleiterkrise als überstanden an
CS bläst Börsengang von Immofonds 1a Immo PK ab
NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie vorbörslich mit Kursfeuerwerk
Horizon Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 25361005 / ISIN: IE00BQPVQZ61]
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics Plc

Horizon Therapeutics
105.80 CHF 15.33%
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics Plc

24-Aug-2023 / 13:33 GMT/BST

Ap27

 

FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

 

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

  1.         Full name of discloser

The Vanguard Group, Inc.
  1.         Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 
  1.         Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Horizon Therapeutics plc
  1.         If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1)

 
  1.         Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

23 August 2023
  1.           In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state N/A

N/A

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

 

Ap28

 

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

 

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%
  1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

21,587,044

9.43%

 

 
  1. Cash-settled derivatives

 

 

 

 
  1. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell

 

 

 

 

Total

21,587,044

9.43%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit
(Note 5)

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

Purchase

2,035

106.12 USD

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

Sale

404

106.12 USD

 

 

 

Ap29

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position

Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)

Price
per unit
(Note 5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description e.g. call
option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying
etc.

Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)

Exercise
price per
unit

Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.

Expiry
date

Option
money
paid/
received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. call
option

Exercising/
exercised
against

Number of
securities

Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)

  

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

 

Class of
relevant
security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise

Details

Price per unit (if
applicable)
(Note 5)

 Not Applicable

 

 

 

 

Ap30

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none

 none

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

 none

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

No

 

Date of disclosure

24 August 2023

Contact name

Shawn Acker

Telephone number

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Category Code: RET - Horizon Therapeutics Plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 266967
EQS News ID: 1711103

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1711103&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

pagehit