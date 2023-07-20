Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc

Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'148 0.3%  SPI 14'704 0.0%  Dow 35'061 0.3%  DAX 16'149 0.3%  Euro 0.9624 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'361 0.0%  Gold 1'982 0.2%  Bitcoin 25'996 1.2%  Dollar 0.8589 0.0%  Öl 79.8 0.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Partners Group2460882Idorsia36346343Richemont21048333Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864
Top News
thyssenkrupp-Aktie steigt: EU erlaubt Milliarden-Beihilfen für thyssenkrupp - thyssenkrupp-Eigeninvestitionen knapp eine Milliarde
Silberpreis, Goldpreis & Co. aktuell: So steht es am Donnerstagmittag um die Kurse der Rohstoffe
UBS-Aktie etwas fester: Mehr als 1'000 Aktionäre nehmen an CS-Sammelklage teil
Roche-Aktie knapp im Plus: Roche wird Ende Juli neue Daten zu Augenmittel Vabysmo vorlegen
Mikron-Aktie springt an: Mikron kann im ersten Halbjahr Umsatz und Gewinn kräftig steigern
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Horizon Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 25361005 / ISIN: IE00BQPVQZ61]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
20.07.2023 13:24:32

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc

Horizon Therapeutics
105.80 CHF 15.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. (IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc

20-Jul-2023 / 12:24 GMT/BST

Ap27

 

FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

 

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

  1.         Full name of discloser

The Vanguard Group, Inc.
  1.         Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 
  1.         Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Horizon Therapeutics plc
  1.         If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1)

 
  1.         Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

19 July 2023
  1.           In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state N/A

N/A

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

 

Ap28

 

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

 

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%
  1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

21,574,723

9.42%

 

 
  1. Cash-settled derivatives

 

 

 

 
  1. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell

 

 

 

 

Total

21,574,723

9.42%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit
(Note 5)

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

Purchase

1,635

104.03 USD

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

Sale

13,169

104.03 USD

 

 

 

Ap29

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position

Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)

Price
per unit
(Note 5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description e.g. call
option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying
etc.

Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)

Exercise
price per
unit

Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.

Expiry
date

Option
money
paid/
received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. call
option

Exercising/
exercised
against

Number of
securities

Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)

  

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

 

Class of
relevant
security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise

Details

Price per unit (if
applicable)
(Note 5)

 Not Applicable

 

 

 

 

Ap30

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none

 none

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

 none

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

No

 

Date of disclosure

20 July 2023

Contact name

Shawn Acker

Telephone number

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Category Code: RET - Horizon Therapeutics plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 259148
EQS News ID: 1684811

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1684811&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Horizon Therapeutics PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Horizon Therapeutics PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV

Neben den Hoffnungen auf ein Ende der restriktiven Zinspolitik wird in den nächsten Wochen vor allem die Berichtssaison im Fokus stehen. Worauf es hier besonders ankommen wird erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

19.Juli 2023 Marktupdate : Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:37 Julius Bär: 13.15% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf PolyPeptide Group AG
11:13 DAX Wochenausblick: China-Daten enttäuschen – Berichtssaison voraus
10:56 UBS KeyInvest: Versicherer - Eine Branche auf Wachstumskurs/AMD - Künstliche Intelligenz im Fokus
09:06 SG-Marktüberblick: 20.07.2023
08:00 Treibstoff der Energiewende: Lithium Nachfrage steigt ungebremst
19.07.23 BNP Paribas - Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr
19.07.23 19.Juli 2023 Marktupdate : Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
18.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, UBS
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'582.22 19.35 RSSM1U
Short 11'814.83 13.74 C0SSMU
Short 12'245.80 8.97 BXSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'145.80 20.07.2023 13:26:35
Long 10'676.69 19.87 XASSMU
Long 10'421.63 13.74 A7SSMU
Long 9'989.97 8.97 T9SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

UBS-Aktie: UBS bittet inaktive wohlbetuchte Kunden zur Kasse
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
ABB-Aktie dreht ins Plus: ABB macht im zweiten Quartal mehr Umsatz und Gewinn
Tesla-Aktie vorbörslich in Rot: Tesla mit Gewinn- und Umsatzplus
Givaudan-Aktie in Rot: Givaudan im ersten Halbjahr 2023 mit Umsatzrückgang
SPI-Papier Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Meyer Burger bedeutet
Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie springt an: Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone mit Catalyst Pharmaceuticals abgeschlossen
Netflix enttäuscht mit Zahlenwerk: Netflix-Aktie vorbörslich tiefrot
ASML-Aktie dreht ins Minus: ASML übertrifft mit Umsatz und Bruttomarge die Erwartungen der Analysten
Steinhoff Aktie News: Anleger schicken Steinhoff am Nachmittag tief südwärts

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit