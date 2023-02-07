SMI 11'262 -0.2%  SPI 14'515 -0.3%  Dow 33'891 -0.1%  DAX 15'316 -0.2%  Euro 0.9903 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'205 0.0%  Gold 1'866 -0.2%  Bitcoin 21'293 0.8%  Dollar 0.9265 -0.1%  Öl 81.9 0.6% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Januar 2023: Analysten sehen Potenzial bei TeamViewer-Aktie
Darum gibt der Euro zum Dollar leicht nach - auch zum Franken leicht eingebüsst
Iberdrola-Aktie im Plus: Iberdrola bündelt Deutschland-Aktivitäten in neuer Tochter
ams OSRAM-Aktie mit kräftigen Verlusten: ams OSRAM mit Umsatz- und Ergebniseinbruch - Apple als möglicher Grosskunde
Ausblick: TotalEnergies präsentiert das Zahlenwerk zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
Horizon Therapeutics Aktie [Valor: 25361005 / ISIN: IE00BQPVQZ61]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
07.02.2023 14:30:27

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc

Horizon Therapeutics
105.80 CHF 15.33%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Horizon Therapeutics plc

07-Feb-2023 / 13:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ap27

 

FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

 

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER

RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

  1.         Full name of discloser

The Vanguard Group, Inc.
  1.         Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 
  1.         Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Horizon Therapeutics plc
  1.         If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1)

 
  1.         Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

03 February 2023
  1.           In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state N/A

N/A

 

2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

 

Ap28

 

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

(Note 2)

 

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

 

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%
  1. Relevant securities owned and/or controlled

21,300,003

9.31%

 

 
  1. Cash-settled derivatives

 

 

 

 
  1. Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell

 

 

 

 

Total

21,300,003

9.31%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit
(Note 5)

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

Purchase

3,081

109.68 USD

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

Purchase

6,000

109.83 USD

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

Purchase

1,005

110.21 USD

US$0.0001 ordinary shares

Sale

728

109.68 USD

 

 

 

Ap29

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position

Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)

Price
per unit
(Note 5)

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description e.g. call
option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying
etc.

Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)

Exercise
price per
unit

Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.

Expiry
date

Option
money
paid/
received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of
relevant
security

Product
description
e.g. call
option

Exercising/
exercised
against

Number of
securities

Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)

  

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

 

Class of
relevant
security

Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise

Details

Price per unit (if
applicable)
(Note 5)

 Not Applicable

 

 

 

 

Ap30

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?

No

 

Date of disclosure

07 February 2023

Contact name

Shawn Acker

Telephone number

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
Category Code: RET - Horizon Therapeutics plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 221406
EQS News ID: 1553845

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1553845&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Horizon Therapeutics PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Horizon Therapeutics PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Was ist eigentlich Listed Private Equity? Und wie hat sich die Anlageklasse im vergangenen Jahr entwickelt?
Diese Fragen beantwortet Dr. Michel Degosciu, Managing Director bei LPX Group – Listed Alternative Investments, im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

11:56 Julius Bär: 8.45% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Commerzbank AG
10:34 Rohstoffe: Die Anlageklasse der Stunde
09:34 Vontobel: derimail - Unsere Zeichnungsprodukte
09:12 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 10.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Novartis, Roche, UBS, Zurich Insurance
09:08 Marktüberblick: TeamViewer beschließt Aktienrückkauf
08:46 Stimmung könnte kippen
06.02.23 Was ist Listed Private Equity? | BX Swiss TV
02.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt nach Fed-Sitzung über 24.000-Dollar-Marke – EZB im Fokus
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'708.73 19.41 6SSMMU
Short 11'938.22 13.90 GMSSMU
Short 12'377.51 8.97 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'257.19 07.02.2023 14:22:40
Long 10'810.26 19.75 MYSSMU
Long 10'522.45 13.24 A5SSMU
Long 10'109.40 8.90 3SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ams OSRAM-Aktie mit kräftigen Verlusten: ams OSRAM mit Umsatz- und Ergebniseinbruch - Apple als möglicher Grosskunde
Idorsia-Aktie fällt zweistellig: Idorsia erleidet Forschungs-Rücksetzer mit Clazosentan
Nestlé-Aktie im Minus: Nestlé-Chef hält weitere Preiserhöhungen bei Lebensmitteln für nötig
OC Oerlikon Aktie News: OC Oerlikon am Dienstagvormittag tiefer
Wieder aufkommende Zinssorgen lösen Gewinnmitnahmen aus: US-Börsen schliessen tiefer -- SMI und DAX schliessen schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Novartis-Aktie verliert: Novartis präsentiert positive Langzeitdaten für Cosentyx - Novartis-Tochter Sandoz bei US-Zulassung eines Krebs-Biosimilars weiter
Swiss Prime Site-Aktie volatil: SPS will Jelmoli-Liegenschaft in Zürich umbauen - Jelmoli steht vor dem Ende
Credit Suisse-Aktie in Grün: CS strebt offenbar CSFB-Börsengang 2024 oder 2025 an - Bonusgespräche mit Mitarbeitern wohl verschoben
Credit Suisse-Aktie in Rot: CS-Immobilienfonds erwerben mit Partner riesiges Hotel in Florida
Ausblick: Idorsia vermeldet Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.