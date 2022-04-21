Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück zu finanzen.net geht es hier.
SMI 12’356 0.4%  SPI 15’865 0.4%  Dow 35’161 0.7%  DAX 14’580 1.5%  Euro 1.0341 0.5%  EStoxx50 3’950 1.4%  Gold 1’947 -0.6%  Bitcoin 40’508 3.1%  Dollar 0.9494 0.1%  Öl 108.4 1.1% 
1 Aktie gratis
Hibernia REIT Aktie [Valor: 23006602 / ISIN: IE00BGHQ1986]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.04.2022 15:15:44

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Hibernian REIT plc

Hibernia REIT
1.62 EUR -0.11%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( IRSH)
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Hibernian REIT plc

21-Apr-2022 / 14:15 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ap19

 

FORM 8.3

 

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

 

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

 

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH IN INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

 

1.  KEY INFORMATION

 

Name of person dealing (Note 1)

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

Company dealt in

Hibernian REIT plc

Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)

0.10 Ordinary Shares

Date of dealing

19 April 2022

 

2.  INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

 

(a)  Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)

 

Long

Short

 

Numbers

(%)

Numbers

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

26,606,530

4.02%

 

 

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

 

 

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

 

 

Total

26,606,530

4.02%

 

 

 

(b)  Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:

Long

Short

 

Numbers

(%)

Numbers

(%)

(1) Relevant securities

 

 

 

 

(2) Derivatives (other than options)

 

 

(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell

 

 

Total

 

 

 

 

 

Ap20

 

1.  Dealings (Note 4)

 

(a)  Purchases and sales

Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)

Sale

2,904

1.62 EUR

 

 

(b)  Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD

Nature of transaction

(Note 6)

Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)

Price per unit

(Note 5)

Not Applicable

 

 

 

 

 

(c)  Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

 

(i)  Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Product name,

e.g. call option

Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.

Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)

Exercise price

Type, e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/received per unit (Note 5)

Not Applicable

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii)  Exercising

 

Product name,

e.g. call option

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit (Note 5)

 

Not Applicable

 

 

 

 

(e)  Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)

Details

Price per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)

Not Applicable

 

 

Ap21

 

2.  OTHER INFORMATION

 

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9)                           NO

 

Date of disclosure

21 April 2022

Contact name

Shawn Acker

Telephone number

001-610-669-8989

If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected

 

If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10)

 

 

 
Category Code: RET - Hibernian REIT plc
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 156827
EQS News ID: 1332305

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1332305&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

BITCOIN KURSZIEL 100'000 US-DOLLAR? WELCHER COIN KÖNNTE DER NÄCHSTE VERDOPPLER SEIN?

Informieren Sie sich aus erster Hand über Nachrichten, die Krypto-Kurse bewegen. Abonnieren Sie jetzt kostenlos unseren neuen Krypto-Newsletter!
﻿

Nachrichten zu Hibernia REIT PLC Reg-S 144A

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Hibernia REIT PLC Reg-S 144A

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

EXCLUSIV für BX plus Mitglieder: Detaillierte Informationen zum Video und dem Lieferkettenindex auf BX plus

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Sorgen die aktuellen Lieferengpässe für eine Rezession in Europa?

Aufgrund des anhaltenden Konflikts in der Ukraine und der verschärften Corona Situation in Asien kommt es erneut zu Lieferunterbrechungen und einer stillstehenden Logistik. Im heutigen Experteninterview mit David Kunz; COO der BX Swiss AG, gibt Dr. Thomas Gitzel; Chefvolkswirt bei der VP Bank AG eine Einschätzung über die Entwicklung der nächsten Monate. Ausserdem stellt er den Lieferkettenindex der VP Bank vor und erläutert, wie sich der Index zusammensetzt.

Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:22 Marktüberblick: DAX schloss fester
09:27 Vontobel: derimail - Quartalszahlen von Nestlé für das 1. Quartal 2022
09:21 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08:45 SMI leicht stabilisiert
07:30 Airbus trotzt Russland-Sanktionen
05:50 Chefvolkswirt Gitzel: Rezession in Europa durch Lieferengpässe? | BX Swiss TV
19.04.22 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 14.65% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Helvetia Holding AG, ABB Ltd, ams-OSRAM AG
19.04.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.80% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Tesla, Volkswagen
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’930.94 18.25 FSSMPU
Short 13’209.20 12.93 HSSM9U
Short 13’904.20 7.48 ASSM8U
SMI-Kurs: 12’357.80 21.04.2022 15:13:04
Long 11’731.88 15.23 PSSMCU
Long 11’490.24 11.76 PSSMDU
Long 11’128.41 8.77 OSSM2U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Credit Suisse-Aktie unter Druck: Höhere Rückstellungen dürften bei Credit Suisse zu Verlust im ersten Quartal führen
ABB-Aktie stark: ABB sichert sich im ersten Quartal mehr Aufträge - China-Geschäft wegen Corona-Lockdows Risikofaktor
Analysten halten Extremszenario für möglich: Goldpreis bei 31'000 US-Dollar - Bitcoin könnte mehr als eine Million US-Dollar kosten
Netflix-Aktie -36%: Netflix macht weniger Gewinn
Straumann Aktie News: Straumann mit Abschlägen
Ukraine-Krieg im Fokus: Wall Street schlussendlich uneins -- SMI geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX letztlich weit im Plus -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Weltwirtschaft könnte in Stagflation abrutschen: Bieten Schweizer Aktien den besten Schutz?
Steht die NVIDIA-Aktie vor einer Neubewertung? Analysten kappen Kursziel für NVIDIA-Aktie
Zur Rose-Aktie in Rot: Zur Rose im ersten Quartal mit weniger Umsatz
Tesla-Aktie springt vorbörslich hoch: Tesla mit kräftigem Gewinnanstieg

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit