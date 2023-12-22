Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'133 0.0%  SPI 14'560 0.0%  Dow 37'479 0.2%  DAX 16'729 0.3%  Euro 0.9406 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'527 0.0%  Gold 2'070 1.2%  Bitcoin 37'105 -1.2%  Dollar 0.8527 -0.4%  Öl 80.1 1.0% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Sandoz124359842DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171Tesla11448018Sika41879292Idorsia36346343
Top News
Evolva-Aktie trotzdem schwächer: Grünes Licht für Verkauf der Aktivitäten an Lallemand
Leclanché-Aktie sackt ab: Börsenaufsicht fordert Busse von 15'000 Franken - mehreren Wechseln im Verwaltungsrat
ALSO-Aktie fällt leicht: Zukauf in der Tschechischen Republik und der Slowakei
Lufthansa-Aktie in Rot: Piloten planen Warnstreik bei Lufthansa-Tochter Discover
VINCI-Aktie profitiert: VINCI vereinbart Aktienrückkauf
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Aktie [Valor: 1132777 / ISIN: GB0009633180]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.12.2023 15:27:03

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

finanzen.net zero Dechra Pharmaceuticals-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Dechra Pharmaceuticals
41.54 CHF 0.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

22-Dec-2023 / 14:27 GMT/BST

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

21 December 2023

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

N/A

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

1p ordinary

 

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

5,094,151

4.47%

 

 

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

 TOTAL:

5,094,151

4.47%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit

1p ordinary

Purchase

4,084

38.42 GBP

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

 

 

Date of disclosure:

22 December 2023
Contact name:

Shawn Acker
Telephone number*:

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Category Code: RET - Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc
TIDM:
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 293832
EQS News ID: 1803437

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1803437&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV

Im ersten Teil des grossen Jahresinterviews werfen wir mit Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG einen Rückblick auf das Jahr 2023.

Auch weiterhin beschäftigt der Krieg in der Ukraine die Welt. Robert Halver erklärt, wie dieser die Finanzmärkte bewegt hat und welche Auswirkungen die gestiegene Inflation auf die Weltwirtschaft und die Politik nimmt.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:27 Marktüberblick: Gold im Aufwind
09:08 SMI kaum bewegt
08:00 Robert Halver: Jahresrückblick 2023 | BX TV
07:40 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – In einer engen Range
21.12.23 Mapping 2024: Capital Risks, Crypto and AI Move to the Fore
20.12.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
19.12.23 Bitcoin Kurs steigt wieder über 43.000 Dollar – Änderung bei BlackRock-ETF lässt aufhorchen
19.12.23 Julius Bär: 10.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA, UBS Group AG
19.12.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 9.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf ABB, Novartis, Partners Group, Swiss Life
08.12.23 9. Dezember 2023 bei Splint Invest: Elitsa Ristova, Silly Cat, That’s What It Is! (2020). +47% p.a. seit Veröffentlichung
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'562.63 19.49 DRSSMU
Short 11'796.41 13.72 XWSSMU
Short 12'241.53 8.82 HSSM9U
SMI-Kurs: 11'133.45 22.12.2023 15:29:27
Long 10'629.60 18.83 SSQMRU
Long 10'385.29 13.39 SSPM6U
Long 9'970.34 8.92 ARSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warren Buffetts Investmentholding Berkshire Hathaway erwirbt 10,5 Millionen Aktien von Occidental Petroleum
UBS-CEO: Liquidation der CS hätte Schockwirkungen ausgelöst - UBS-Aktie tiefer
Solana Prognose: Viele On-Chain-Daten übertreffen schon Ethereum und Bitcoin
Swisscom-Aktie unter Druck: Swisscom könnte Anfang nächstes Jahr für Vodafone Italia bieten
US-Börsen schliessen im Plus -- SMI letztlich mit Verlusten -- DAX-Anleger nehmen schlussendlich Gewinne mit -- Erneut uneinheitliche Entwicklung an Asiens Börsen
Lohnt sich endlich wieder ein Investment in Nebenwerte? Bellevue-Analystin sieht "Trendwende" bei Small- und Midcaps
DocMorris-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: Deutsche Bank erhöht DocMorris-Kursziel
Abflachendes Wachstum bei BYD: Ist die BYD-Aktie trotzdem noch ein Kauf?
UBS-Aktie gibt ab: Experte fordert UBS soll Sicherheitsnetz des Bundes abgelten
Sanofi-Aktie schwächer: Sanofi stoppt Entwicklung von Medikamentenkandidaten Tusamitamab Ravtansine

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit