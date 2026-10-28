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28.10.2026 15:10:13
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: DCC Energy plc
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( irsh)
Ap27
FORM 8.3
IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL
OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.
Ap28
Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
(Note 2)
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
Ap29
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)
Ap30
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|Category Code:
|RET - DCC Energy plc
|TIDM:
|irsh
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|447781
|EQS News ID:
|2423976
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Trading Signals: Geberit: Auf dem Sprung
Der Sanitärtechnikspezialist profitiert von der Erholung im europäischen Wohnungsbau. Jetzt gilt es für Geberit, diesen Eindruck mit den Zahlen für das dritte Quartal zu bestätigen.Weiterlesen!
Nachrichten zu DCC plc
|
15:10
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: DCC Energy plc (EQS Group)
|
10:02
|FTSE 100-Papier DCC-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in DCC von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.ch)
|
27.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: DCC plc (EQS Group)
|
26.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: DCC plc (EQS Group)
|
23.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: DCC plc (EQS Group)
|
22.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: DCC Energy plc (EQS Group)
|
21.10.26
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: DCC plc (EQS Group)
|
21.10.26
|FTSE 100-Papier DCC-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in DCC von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.ch)
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