|
01.02.2024 13:46:47
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Custodian Property Income REIT plc
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Category Code:
|RET - Custodian Property Income REIT plc
|TIDM:
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|301200
|EQS News ID:
|1828375
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu Custodian REIT plc
|
13:46
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
30.01.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
29.01.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
26.01.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
24.01.24
|Edison issues flash on Custodian Property Income (CREI): Proposed merger (EQS Group)
|
22.01.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Custodian Property Income REIT plc (EQS Group)
|
22.01.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Custodian Property Income REIT sells industrial unit at 9.5% premium to valuation (EQS Group)
|
09.01.24
|Custodian Property Income REIT plc: Disposal of Property (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Custodian REIT plc
Die TOP 7 AKTIEN der Welt – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schaefer | BX Swiss TV
Was sind die Top 7 Aktien der Welt?
In unserem neuen zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer, Finanzredakteur und Blogger direkt von der Wall Street behandeln wir topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
In unserer heutigen Ausgabe geben Tim Schäfer und David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG eine Übersicht über die Glorreichen 7 Aktien. Diese sind Apple, Nvidia, Microsoft, Alphabet, Tesla, Amazon und Meta.
Wie künstliche Intelligenz massgeblich zum Erfolg dieser Unternehmen beiträgt, welches Unternehmen die Nase vorn hat und welches Tim Schäfers Lieblingstitel ist, erfahren Sie in diesem Video.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach Fed-Zinsentscheid: SMI gibt nach -- DAX kämpft sich an die Nulllinie heran -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt büsst am Donnerstag etwas ein. Der DAX kann die Verlustzone unterdessen verlassen. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes tendierten derweil in verschiedene Richtungen.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}