|
21.11.2022 14:42:57
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: ContourGlobal plc
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
FORM 8.3
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the Code)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
|Category Code:
|RET - ContourGlobal plc
|TIDM:
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|202277
|EQS News ID:
|1492791
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu ContourGlobal PLC Registered Shs
|
14:42
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: ContourGlobal plc (EQS Group)
|
10:27
|JPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - ContourGlobal plc (Investegate)
|
16.11.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: ContourGlobal plc (EQS Group)
|
16.11.22
|J.P. Morgan SE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - ContourGlobal plc (Investegate)
|
16.11.22
|Alpine Assoc. Mnmt. : Form 8.3 - ContourGlobal plc (Investegate)
|
15.11.22
|JPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - ContourGlobal plc Amend (Investegate)
|
14.11.22
|BlackRock Group : Form 8.3 - ContourGlobal plc (Investegate)
|
14.11.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: ContourGlobal plc (EQS Group)
Analysen zu ContourGlobal PLC Registered Shs
Um 18 Uhr geht's los: Diese Börsenstrategien lohnen sich im aktuellen Marktumfeld
Jetzt noch kostenfrei anmelden!
Wie können Sie als Anleger in Zeiten von steigenden Zinsen und während des Bärenmarktes Gewinne erzielen? Im Online-Seminar beleuchtet André Stagge die Situation an der Börse und stellt Ihnen seine Trading-Strategien vor.Jetzt schnell noch reinklicken, wenn Sie Ihr Trading auf ein neues Level heben wollen!
Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: 21Shares – Bernhard Wenger | BX Swiss TV
Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Den Publikumspreis in der Kategorie «ETP-Haus des Jahres» gewann 21Shares.
Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares, was 21Shares so besonders macht.
Mehr Inforation zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|20.11.22
|Schroders: Was ist ein ELTIF?
|19.11.22
|Schroders: A bis Z der Begriffe aus dem Bereich Naturkapital und Biodiversität
|18.11.22
|Schroders: Infographic - how can we tackle the food and water crisis?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerWall Street vorbörslich etwas schwächer -- SMI kaum verändert -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend im Minus
Anleger in den USA halten sich zum Wochenstart vorbörslich zurück. Der heimische Aktienmarkt tendiert am Montag wenig verändert. Der deutsche Leitindex gibt nach. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am ersten Handelstag dieser Woche mehrheitlich abwärts.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}