|
30.05.2022 14:03:59
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: ContourGlobal plc
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
FORM 8.3
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the Code)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
|Category Code:
|RET - ContourGlobal plc
|TIDM:
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|165008
|EQS News ID:
|1364239
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
Endlich gebührenfrei traden? Geht jetzt auch noch ganz einfach!Investieren Sie ab sofort ohne Gebühren in Aktien oder ETFs bei finanzen.net zero & sichern Sie sich dabei eine Gratis-Aktie – nur für kurze Zeit!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ContourGlobal PLC Registered Shs
|
14:03
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: ContourGlobal plc (EQS Group)
|
08:16
|Investec Bank plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - ContourGlobal Plc (Investegate)
|
27.05.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: ContourGlobal plc (EQS Group)
|
27.05.22
|FIL Limited : Form 8.3 - CONTOURGLOBAL PLC (Investegate)
|
27.05.22
|Investec Bank plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) - Contourglobal plc (Investegate)
|
26.05.22
|BlackRock Group : Form 8.3 - ContourGlobal plc (Investegate)
|
26.05.22
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: ContourGlobal plc (EQS Group)
|
26.05.22
|JPMorgan Sec.Plc : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-ContourGlobal plc (Investegate)
Analysen zu ContourGlobal PLC Registered Shs
Rohstoff-Nachfrage steigt durch Krise | BX Swiss TV
Aufgrund der ansteigenden Öl- und Gaspreise steigt auch die Inflation stark an. Rohstoffe werden aktuell überdurchschnittlich nachgefragt. Doch das Angebot vieler Rohstoffe kommt der hohen Nachfrage momentan nicht nach. Vor allem da in der Vergangenheit verpasst wurde in den Neubau von Minen zu investieren. Wie sich die Rohstoffmärkte aktuell entwickeln und wie es insbesondere bei den Metallen Gold und Silber aussieht, beatwortet Jochen Staiger, Gründer und CEO der Swiss Resource Capital AG; Commodity-TV & Rohstoff-TV im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG im Interview auf der Invest in Stuttgart
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNachlassende Zins- und Konjunktursorgen: SMI und DAX am ersten Tag der Woche höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt können ihren Erholungskurs diese Woche fortführen. In den USA findet feiertagsbedingt heute kein Handel statt. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am ersten Tag der Handelswoche auf grünem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}