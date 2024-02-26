Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'514 0.2%  SPI 14'993 0.0%  Dow 39'132 0.2%  DAX 17'443 0.1%  Euro 0.9547 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'867 -0.1%  Gold 2'034 -0.1%  Bitcoin 45'177 -0.9%  Dollar 0.8795 -0.2%  Öl 81.4 -0.2% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Idorsia36346343Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Novartis1200526NVIDIA994529Zurich Insurance1107539Holcim1221405Sandoz124359842ABB1222171Lonza1384101Novo Nordisk129508879Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
Paul Singers Elliott Management: So sieht das Depot in Q4 2023 aus
Ausblick: PUMA SE informiert über die jüngsten Quartalsergebnisse
Walmart-Aktie heute optisch deutlich günstiger zu haben - Aktiensplit verantwortlich
Barry Callebaut-Aktie sinkt: Barry Callebaut streicht fast jede fünfte Stelle
Kommt es 2024 zum nächsten US-Regionalbankencrash? Fed-Vertreter Barr bezieht Stellung
Suche...
50 CHF Bonus

Barratt Developments Aktie [Valor: 371855 / ISIN: GB0000811801]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
26.02.2024 14:45:17

Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Barratt Developments plc

finanzen.net zero Barratt Developments-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Barratt Developments
6.61 CHF -23.63%
Kaufen Verkaufen

The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Barratt Developments plc

26-Feb-2024 / 13:45 GMT/BST

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

The Vanguard Group, Inc.

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Barratt Developments plc

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

 

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

23 February 2024

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state “N/A”

Yes, Redrow plc

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

  1. Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

10p ordinary

 

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

47,349,745

4.86%

 

 

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

 

 

 

 

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

 

 

 

 

 

 TOTAL:

47,349,745

4.86%

 

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

 

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

 

 

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit

10p ordinary

Purchase

368

4.78 GBP

10p ordinary

Purchase

546

4.79 GBP

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state “none”

 

none

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

No

 

 

Date of disclosure:

26 February 2024
Contact name:

Shawn Acker
Telephone number*:

001-610-669-6713

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Category Code: RET - Barratt Developments plc
TIDM:
LEI Code: 5493002789CX3L0CJP65
Sequence No.: 306062
EQS News ID: 1845265

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1845265&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Barratt Developments PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Barratt Developments PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Wie wird künstliche Intelligenz das Feld der Anlageberatung verändern? Welche Kompetenzen sind besonders für Anlageberater ausschlaggebend?

Diesen Fragen ging Ersilia Adele Perpignano, Masterstudentin an der HSLU, in ihrer Masterarbeit «Future Competences for Investment Advisers in Switzerland» auf den Grund.

Im heutigen Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss gibt Ersillia Perpignano Einblicke in ihre Forschungsergebnisse.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

14:10 FAQ: E-mini S&P 500 Equal Weight futures
12:04 UBS KeyInvest: Globale KI-Rekordjagd
10:14 Börse Aktuell – Wie lange geht die Rekordjagd noch weiter?
09:46 Marktüberblick: Allianz nach Zahlen unter Druck
09:16 SMI springt auf Jahreshoch
23.02.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Varta, Volkswagen
23.02.24 Anlageberatung mit KI? | BX Swiss TV
23.02.24 Kupfer: unverzichtbar, knapp und aussichtsreich
22.02.24 Julius Bär: 8.90% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Komax Holding AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'991.71 18.54 A1SSMU
Short 12'200.46 13.85 HSSM9U
Short 12'649.98 8.98 RHSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'517.20 26.02.2024 14:41:36
Long 11'010.84 19.15 SSSMAU
Long 10'784.54 13.93 SSQMQU
Long 10'312.16 8.91 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Bitcoin-ETF-Nachfrage explodiert: Zehnmal höher als Angebot, sagt MicroStrategy-Chef Saylor
Super Micro Computer-Aktie vorbörslich höher: Super Micro Computer stellt neues KI-System mit Superchip von NVIDIA vor
Peter Thiel wettet auf Krypto: 200 Millionen US-Dollar vor Bitcoin-Bullenlauf investiert
Trotz guter Zahlen und hoher Dividenden: Warum läuft die Zurich-Aktie seit Jahren seitwärts?
Idorsia Aktie News: Hausse bei Idorsia am Mittag
Bitcoin steuert auf nächstes Halving-Event zu: Was dann mit dem Bitcoinpreis passieren könnte
Idorsia-Aktie springt zeitweise über 45 Prozent hoch: Short-Eindeckungen und mögliche Refinanzierung treiben Idorsia an
Idorsia Aktie News: Hausse bei Idorsia am Nachmittag
Temenos-Aktie dreht ins Plus: Temenos wählt Alvarez & Marsal für externe Untersuchung aus
Meyer Burger-Aktie in Grün: Deutscher Wirschaftsminister wirbt für rasche Lösung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit