|
19.04.2024 16:23:38
Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd
|
The Vanguard Group, Inc. ( )
FORM 8.3
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the “Code”)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|Category Code:
|RET - Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd
|TIDM:
|LEI Code:
|5493002789CX3L0CJP65
|Sequence No.:
|316870
|EQS News ID:
|1885109
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Nachrichten zu Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited Shs GBP
|
16:23
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Ltd (EQS Group)
|
17.04.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited (EQS Group)
|
16.04.24
|Form 8.3 - The Vanguard Group, Inc.: Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Balanced Commercial Property Trust Limited Shs GBP
Pharma-Aktien: Welche sind interessant? – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über die Pharmaindustrie.
🔎Eli Lilly
🔎Novo Nordisk
🔎Pfizer
🔎Johnson & Johnson
🔎Roche
Welche Trends zeigen sich in der Branche, welche Position nehmen die Schweizer Pharma-Riesen auf dem internationalen Markt ein und wie sieht es mit der Forschung aus?
In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.
👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
|18.04.24
|Schroders: Convertible Bonds - Market update Q1 2024
|16.04.24
|Schroders: Was tun, wenn die Zinsen fallen?
|11.04.24
|Schroders: Kann die Rallye weitergehen?
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLage in Nahost im Blick: SMI etwas höher -- DAX schwächer -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiatische Indizes schliessen im Minus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt kann sich in die Gewinnzone vorkämpfen, während der deutsche Aktienmarkt am letzten Handelstag der Woche klar im Minus notiert.Die US-Börsen notieren am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten ging es am Freitag bergab.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}