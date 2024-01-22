Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'240 0.8%  SPI 14'639 0.8%  Dow 38'045 0.5%  DAX 16'656 0.6%  Euro 0.9459 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'482 0.7%  Gold 2'022 -0.4%  Bitcoin 35'331 -2.1%  Dollar 0.8687 0.1%  Öl 79.1 0.6% 
-w- Sicher bei AvaTrade: Geldzurück-Tool nutzen & Bonus kassieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Sandoz124359842Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Swiss Re12688156Lonza1384101On113454047Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171NVIDIA994529Stadler Rail217818Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343
Top News
Deutsche Bank-Aktie im Plus: Beschwerden und Klagen von Postbank-Kunden nehmen zu
Lieber an Produkten und Technologie arbeiten: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk "wollte nie CEO werden"
Sandoz-Aktie springt hoch: Sandoz verstärkt sich mit Medikament Cimerli - Konkurrenz zu Novartis-Augenmittel Lucentis
BELIMO-Aktie stürzt ab: BELIMO schliesst Geschäftsjahr 2023 erneut mit Wachstum ab - Analystenerwartungen aber nicht erfüllt
Ausblick: Netflix stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Suche...
0.0 PIPS

Rathbone Brothers Aktie [Valor: 402011 / ISIN: GB0002148343]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.01.2024 15:27:39

Form 8.3 - Smart Metering Systems plc

finanzen.net zero Rathbone Brothers-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Rathbone Brothers
16.80 GBP 2.31%
Kaufen Verkaufen

8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Rathbones Group Plc
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Smart Metering Systems plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		19/01/2024

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		No

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

1p ordinary
 InterestsShort positions
 Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:3,523,5922.63%  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		3,523,5922.63%  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
1p ordinarySale969949.07p
1p ordinarySale6,223949.1p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
1p ordinaryChange of service level from Discretionary to Execution only453 shares 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No


Date of disclosure:22/01/2024
Contact name:Joe Brady – Compliance Department
Telephone number:0151 243 2924

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Die US-Börsenaufsicht SEC hat erstmals Bitcoin-ETFs zugelassen. Diese können direkt in die Kryptowährung investieren.
Ein Meilenstein für Kryptowährungen?
Heute zu Gast Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares.
Im Gespräch mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Bernhard Wenger weiter einen Einblick in die Entwicklung des Bitcoin-Marktes und weitere Kryptowährungen wie Solana und Ethereum.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:10 Marktüberblick: Versorger gesucht
09:44 SMI vor freundlichem Wochenauftakt
19.01.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 16.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Adidas, Puma, Zalando
19.01.24 UBS KeyInvest: Gold – 2‘000er-Marke im Blick
18.01.24 Julius Bär: 18.40% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf DocMorris AG
18.01.24 Gold: Will 2024 be a Breakout Year on Rate Cut Hopes?
18.01.24 Börse Aktuell – Ein zarter Hauch von Erholung
18.01.24 Bitcoin Spot ETF | BX Swiss TV
18.01.24 Handel mit Emissionsrechten bleibt ein wichtiges Thema für den Klimaschutz
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'653.40 19.67 JDSSMU
Short 11'897.24 13.76 CRSSMU
Short 12'329.64 8.97 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'240.21 22.01.2024 15:36:39
Long 10'730.24 19.17 SSQMQU
Long 10'480.00 13.66
Long 10'054.73 8.93 CPSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arbeit statt Urlaub: Milliardär Bill Gates hält Wochenenden und Urlaub für nicht notwendig
Sandoz-Aktie springt hoch: Sandoz verstärkt sich mit Medikament Cimerli - Konkurrenz zu Novartis-Augenmittel Lucentis
ARK Invest-ETFs: Cathie Wood trennt sich in grossem Stil von Coinbase-Aktien - diese Aktie könnte Coinbase den Rang ablaufen
Tesla-Aktie: US-Elektroautobauer hat heimlich Reichweitenangaben nach unten korrigiert
Freundlicher Wochenauftakt: SMI und DAX fester -- Wall Street stärker -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich - Hang Seng gibt kräftig nach
Kryptowährungen: Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoin & Co.
BELIMO-Aktie stürzt ab: BELIMO schliesst Geschäftsjahr 2023 erneut mit Wachstum ab - Analystenerwartungen aber nicht erfüllt
"Game Changer": Tesla-Konkurrent Xpeng hat Siebensitzer-Van X9 auf den Markt gebracht
Was lohnt sich mehr - Aktien vor oder nach dem Ex-Dividenden-Tag zu kaufen?
UBS-Aktie deutlich höher: Bei FINMA neu rund 60 Personen direkt oder indirekt für UBS-Aufsicht tätig

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit