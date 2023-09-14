Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'077 0.9%  SPI 14'538 0.7%  Dow 34'795 0.6%  DAX 15'777 0.8%  Euro 0.9541 -0.5%  EStoxx50 4'277 1.3%  Gold 1'910 0.2%  Bitcoin 23'802 1.6%  Dollar 0.8945 0.1%  Öl 93.6 1.5% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Novo Nordisk23159222Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278
Top News
Manager werden: So macht man Headhunter auf sich aufmerksam
Logitech-Aktie leichter: Verwaltungsratspräsident Wendy Becker erhält Gegenwind bei Wiederwahl
Autoneum-Aktie mit deutlichen Verlusten: Autoneum setzt Bezugspreis für neue Aktien bei 90,75 Franken fest
Delta Airlines-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Delta senkt Quartalsausblick wegen gestiegener Kerosinpreise
TipRanks Perfect 10-Liste: Diese zwei Aktien könnten sich als echtes Schnäppchen erweisen
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

14.09.2023 16:30:00

Form 8.3 - Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited

U.K. DISCLOSURE, Sept. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:Glazer Capital LLC
(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient		NA
(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Round Hill Music Royalty Fund Limited
(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:NA
(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:September 13, 2023
(f)        Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?NO

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

NPV ordinary
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:6,245,6701.53%  
(2)        Derivatives (other than options):    
(3)        Options and agreements to purchase/sell:    

        TOTAL:		6,245,6701.53%  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
NPV ordinaryPurchase273,763$1.13
    
    

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing
a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     
     
     
     
     
     

(c)        Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercising

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit
    

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:September 14, 2023
Contact name:Kevin Zadourian
Telephone number:212-808-7312

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV

Welche Strategie verwendet die RealUnit Schweiz AG gegen die Inflation?
Im Interview mit Matthias Müller, Chief Commercial Officer der BX Swiss AG gibt Dani Stüssi, CEO der RealUnit Schweiz AG Einblicke in die Strategie der RealUnit Schweiz AG und gibt eine Prognose zur Inflationsentwicklung ab.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

13:33 UBS KeyInvest: Halbleiter - Chips auf Comeback-Kurs / Straumann - Kurskorrektur bietet Chance
12:37 Julius Bär: 8.00% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Swatch Group AG
11:17 Börse Aktuell – Wundertüte EZB – Zinserhöhung oder nicht?
09:59 SMI-Anleger treten auf die Bremse
09:43 SG-Marktüberblick: 14.09.2023
08:00 Mit Strategie gegen die Inflation | BX Swiss TV
08:00 Private Equity blickt in die Zukunft
12.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 6.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
11.09.23 Am 11.09.2023 präsentiert Splint Invest Albert Willems "We were all very thirsty". 2023 erzielten seine Werke das 11-fache des Schätzwertes. Ein vielversprechendes Kunstwerk.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'481.14 19.90 61SSMU
Short 11'713.17 13.98 F9SSMU
Short 12'156.32 8.94 0LSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'075.10 14.09.2023 16:41:44
Long 10'551.58 18.41 V4SSMU
Long 10'360.28 13.98 5SSMXU
Long 9'911.29 8.91 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Arm-Aktie vor IPO: Das sollten Anleger über den womöglich grössten Börsengang des Jahres wissen
ABB-Aktie im Minus: ABB baut neuen Robotik-Campus in Schweden
Top-Ökonom erwartet Aktien-Crash und Immobilienblase: Hohe Zinsen durch die Fed verantwortlich
BP-Aktie in Rot: BP gibt Rücktritt von Chef Bernard Looney bekannt - Aral will Anzahl der Ladepunkte in Deutschland verzehnfachen
Konkurrenz für Teslas Cybertruck - Hyundai-Tochter stellt Elektro-SUV vor
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen -- SMI zu Handelsschluss auf Vortagsniveau -- DAX verliert letztlich -- Asiens Börsen schliessen im Minus
Buffett schlägt Aktien in Milliardenhöhe los - Marktexperte Kevin O'Leary sieht keinen Grund zur Sorge
BioNTech-, Pfizer- und Moderna-Aktien letztlich uneins: Zulassung für angepasste Corona-Impfstoffe in den USA
HHLA-Aktie +48 Prozent: Stadt Hamburg holt Reederei MSC als Investor für Hafenbetreiber HHLA - Kühne prüft Gegenangebot

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit