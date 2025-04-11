Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’200 -0.4%  SPI 15’090 0.2%  Dow 39’509 -0.2%  DAX 20’282 -1.4%  Euro 0.9237 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’768 -1.1%  Gold 3’230 1.7%  Bitcoin 66’314 1.6%  Dollar 0.8134 -1.3%  Öl 63.2 -0.3% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Swiss Re12688156UBS24476758Zurich Insurance1107539Novartis1200526Roche1203204Nestlé3886335ABB1222171Tesla11448018
Top News
SoftwareONE-Aktie im Minus: Frist zur Crayon-Übernahme verlängert
S&P 500-Papier Dow-Aktie: Diese Dividende erhalten Dow-Anleger
Meyer Burger-Aktie sackt ab: Meyer Burger mit Umsatzschwund und hohem operativen Verlust
Novartis-Aktie stark: Novartis plant offenbar US-Investition in zweistelliger Milliardenhöhe
UBS-Aktie kaum bewegt: Finanzministerin zurückhaltend bei möglicher Begrenzung
Suche...
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

11.04.2025 16:25:27

Form 8.3 - Primary Health Properties Plc

Rathbone Brothers
14.10 GBP -0.56%
Kaufen Verkaufen

8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Rathbones Group Plc
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Primary Health Properties Plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		10/04/2025

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		Yes - Assura Plc

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

12.5p Ord
 InterestsShort positions
 Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:72,501,4675.42%  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		72,501,4675.42%  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
12.5p Ordinary SharesSale10,00094.6436p
12.5p Ordinary SharesSale12,10096.146p
12.5p Ordinary SharesSale8,70096.1529p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No


Date of disclosure:11/04/2025
Contact name:Chinwe Enyi – Compliance Department
Telephone number:0151 243 7053

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


Nachrichten zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Trane Technologies, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
✅ Trane Technologies
✅ Deutsche Boerse
✅ Euronext N.V

Pünktlich zum Börsenstart diskutieren Investment-Stratege François Bloch und Börsen-Experte David Kunz oder Olivia Hähnel über ausgewählte Top-Aktienwerte aus dem BX Musterportfolio.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Trane Technologies, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

13:29 Logo WHS Börsen im Ausnahmezustand! Trump-Zölle & Gold-Rallye dominieren den Markt. Aktien der Woche im Fokus
09:15 SMI kann Gewinne nicht gänzlich verteidigen
09:03 SG-Marktüberblick: 11.04.2025
06:07 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Gold – Aufwärts nach dem Pullback
10.04.25 Julius Bär: 14.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (52%) auf ABB Ltd, Cie Financiere Richemont SA, Logitech International SA
10.04.25 Stürmische Zeiten und Renditeoptimierungsprodukte
09.04.25 Container Freight Volatility Rises Amid Trade Disruptions
09.04.25 3 Knaller-Aktien im BX Musterportfolio📈: Trane Technologies, Deutsche Boerse & Euronext mit François Bloch
08.04.25 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Lonza, Partners Group
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11’650.00 18.74
Short 11’881.90 13.91 BNWS2U
Short 12’345.34 8.82 BIISQU
SMI-Kurs: 11’193.12 11.04.2025 16:24:39
Long 10’692.47 18.51 BUFSYU
Long 10’486.46 13.91 SS5M5U
Long 10’035.83 8.92 T2SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Deutsche Telekom-Aktie in Grün: Aktienrückkaufprogramm der Telekom geht in die nächste Runde
China reagiert mit höheren Zöllen auf US-Waren: SMI und DAX mit deutlichen Verlusten -- Wall Street volatil -- Japanische Börse knickt letztlich ein
Goldpreis in Gefahr? Analyst sieht mögliches Crash-Szenario
Insider greifen verstärkt zu - diese Aktien profitieren besonders
Barry Callebaut-Aktie im Sinkflug: Ernüchternde Halbjahreszahlen
Meyer Burger-Aktie sackt ab: Meyer Burger mit Umsatzschwund und hohem operativen Verlust
Goldpreis: Deutsche Bank erwartet deutlichen Anstieg
USA annullieren wohl Gaslizenzen für Venezuela von BP und Shell - Aktien im Minus
Investment-Tipp: So bewertet Deutsche Bank AG die UBS-Aktie
Trump in der Kritik: Video nährt Verdacht auf Insiderhandel

Top-Rankings

Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/15: Analysten raten zum Verkauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Verkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/15. Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: SergeyP / Shutterstock.com
Aktien Empfehlungen KW 25/15: Analysten raten zum Kauf
Diese Aktien stehen auf den Einkaufslisten der Experten in KW 25/15: Immer aktuell im wöchentlichen Aktien Top-Ranking und exklusiv bei finanzen.ch
Bildquelle: Vadim Balantsev / Shutterstock.com
KW 14: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Der SMI stand in der vergangenen Woche einmal mehr im Bann von Konjunktur und Politik. So bewegt ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}