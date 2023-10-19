Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
19.10.2023 18:16:20

Form 8.3 - OnTheMarket PLC

Downing LLP
LEI: 213800G3X76VBG9SB504
19 October 2023
Form 8.3 re. OnTheMarket Plc

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:Downing LLP
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
     		Client funds managed by Downing LLP
Downing Strategic Micro-Cap Investment Trust plc
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
     		OnTheMarket Plc
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:n/a
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:
     		19 October 2023
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
     		 No

 

2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

 		Ordinary shares 1p
 

 		InterestsShort positions
 Number%Number%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:4,171,3975.20  
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 		    
(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    
     TOTAL:4,171,3975.20  

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

 		Number of securitiesPrice per unit
  

 		  

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description

 		Nature of dealing

 		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
  

 		   

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)         Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType

 		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description

 		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing

 		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
  

 		  

4.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

 
 

None

 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)  the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

 
 

None

 

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:19 October 2023
Contact name:Grant Whitehouse
Telephone number*:0207 416 7780

