Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'328 -0.2%  SPI 14'910 -0.2%  Dow 33'665 0.3%  DAX 15'998 0.2%  Euro 0.9712 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4'303 0.3%  Gold 1'956 0.8%  Bitcoin 23'956 -0.1%  Dollar 0.9037 -0.7%  Öl 77.4 0.8% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wirbt um Anleger - Langfristig steigende Dividenden versprochen
UBS-Aktie im Plus: UBS-Steuerstreit in Frankreich wird ab Ende September vor Gericht fortgesetzt - Neue Top-Bankerin in Asien
Zinserhöhungen bald endgültig vorbei? Paul Tudor Jones erwartet einen Börsenaufschwung bis Ende des Jahres
Eni-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Eni will mit Libyen an Verringerung von Treibhausgasemissionen arbeiten
Roche-Aktie dennoch tiefer: Roche darf Alzheimer-Tests in Kanada anwenden
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539HelloFresh38694957Holcim1221405Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Idorsia36346343Lonza1384101ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
08.06.2023 14:46:28

Form 8.3 - Octopus Investments - Sureserve Group plc

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

 

1.        KEY INFORMATION

 

(a)        Full name of discloser:OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS LTD
(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Sureserve Group plc
(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:

        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		07/06/2023
(f)        In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		N/A

 

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary 10p
 InterestsShort positions
 Number%Number%
(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

205,570

0.12		  
(2)        Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)        Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		205,5700.12  

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

 

 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a)        Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
Ordinary 10pSale1,500,000£1.24

 

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

 

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType

e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

 

(ii)        Exercise

 

Class of relevant securityProduct description

e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

 

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None



 

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None



 

(c)        Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:08/06/2023
Contact name:Ben Tyson
Telephone number:020 3142 4081

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

12:01 Börse Aktuell – Und täglich grüßt die Zinspolitik
10:46 UBS KeyInvest: USA - Im Rallye-Modus / Deutsche Lufthansa - Auf Konsolidierungskurs
07.06.23 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07.06.23 SG-Marktüberblick: 07.06.2023
07.06.23 SMI-Anleger verhalten optimistisch
06.06.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Covestro AG
06.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sonova, Straumann
06.06.23 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Eli Lilly and Company, Arista Networks & Moncler mit François Bloch
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'806.19 19.93 JDSSMU
Short 12'052.87 13.85 CRSSMU
Short 12'490.32 8.98 13SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'328.21 08.06.2023 14:34:24
Long 10'909.03 19.93 XTSSMU
Long 10'614.73 13.21 XESSMU
Long 10'201.62 8.91 5SSMJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie profitiert: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz wirbt um Anleger - Langfristig steigende Dividenden versprochen
Bitcoin vor neuem Bull-Run? Darum könnte es bald zu einer BTC-Kursrally kommen
Credit Suisse-Aktie schlussendlich etwas fester: Nationalrat setzt PUK zur Prüfung der CS-Notübernahme ein
UBS-Aktie letztlich minimal im Plus: UBS verkündet Verschiebung der Zahlenpublikation für zweites Quartal
BKW Aktie News: BKW tendiert am Vormittag nordwärts
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Mittwochnachmittag mit Verlusten
Wenig Bewegung zur Wochenmitte: US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI letztlich im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit verschiedenen Vorzeichen
Spexis-Aktie im Höhenrausch: Neue Antibiotikaklasse von Spexis liefert "vielversprechende" Daten in präklinischer Studie
BKW Aktie News: BKW tendiert am Mittwochnachmittag auf rotem Terrain
Sinkflug der Türkischen Lira setzt sich fort - die Gründe

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit