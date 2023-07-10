Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'936 0.6%  SPI 14'450 0.5%  Dow 33'880 0.4%  DAX 15'680 0.5%  Euro 0.9744 -0.2%  EStoxx50 4'261 0.6%  Gold 1'924 -0.1%  Bitcoin 26'898 0.3%  Dollar 0.8881 -0.2%  Öl 78.3 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Investieren in schwierigen Zeiten: In dieser Branche sieht JPMorgan trotz Krisen grosse Kurschancen
Neue Kryptobörse gelauncht: Darum lohnt sich ein genauer Blick auf EDX Markets
NFT, DeFi und Web 3.0 - aktuelle Trends am Krypto-Markt unter der Lupe
VW-Aktie tiefer: Tesla im deutschen E-Automarkt weiter Spitzenreiter - Volkswagen-Verkäufe holen auf - Tesla-Aktie rutscht ins Minus
Bayer-Aktie gesucht: Bayer schliesst Vereinbarung mit Universität Peking - Spekulationen um Agrarsparte
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018DocMorris4261528Holcim1221405Partners Group2460882Lonza1384101Swiss Life1485278
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

10.07.2023 16:18:15

Form 8.3 - Octopus Investments - Glantus Holdings plc

Ap19

 

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER RULES, 2013

DEALINGS BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1. KEY INFORMATION

Name of person dealing (Note 1)OCTOPUS INVESTMENTS LTD
Company dealt inGlantus Holdings plc
Class of relevant security to which the dealings being disclosed relate (Note 2)Ordinary Shs EUR 0.001
Date of dealing07/07/2023
  1. INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS
     
  2. Interests and short positions (following dealing) in the class of relevant security dealt in (Note 3)
 LongShort
 Number (%)Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities2,141,176 (4.19%) 
(2) Derivatives (other than options)  
(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell  
Total2,141,176 (4.19%) 

(b) Interests and short positions in relevant securities of the company, other than the class dealt in (Note 3)

Class of relevant security:LongShort
 Number (%)Number (%)
(1) Relevant securities  


(2) Derivatives (other than options)		  


(3) Options and agreements to purchase/sell		  
Total  


 

Ap20

 

  1. DEALINGS (Note 4)
     
  2. Purchases and sales


Purchase/sale

Number of relevant securities

Price per unit (Note 5)
Sale

Sale

Sale

Sale		45,000

30,000

435,000

290,000		0.24

0.24

0.21

0.21

 

(b) Derivatives transactions (other than options transactions)

Product name,

e.g. CFD		Nature of transaction

(Note 6)		Number of relevant securities

(Note 7)		Price per unit

(Note 5)
    

 

(c) Options transactions in respect of existing relevant securities

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product name,

e.g. call option		Writing, selling, purchasing, varying etc.Number of securities to which the option relates (Note 7)Exercise priceType, e.g. American, European etc.Expiry dateOption money paid/received per unit (Note 5)
       

 

(ii) Exercising

Product name,

e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit (Note 5)
   

 

(d) Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 4)

Nature of transaction

(Note 8)		DetailsPrice per unit

(if applicable) (Note 5)
   


 

Ap21

2. OTHER INFORMATION

Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

 

 

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached? (Note 9) YES/NO

Date of disclosure10/07/2023
Contact nameRobbie Campbell
Telephone number020 3142 4726
If a connected EFM, name of offeree/offeror with which connected 
If a connected EFM, state nature of connection (Note 10) 

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV
Barrier Reverse Convertibles, abgekürzt BRCs, sind strukturierte Finanzprodukte. Sie kombinieren eine festverzinsliche Komponente mit einer Option auf ein oder mehrere Basiswerte. Im Rahmen eines Experteninterviews mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss, gibt Manuel Dürr, Head of Public Solutions, Leonteq AG einen Einblick auf den Schweizer BRC Markt. In welcher Marktphase funktionieren sie am besten und wie sieht es mit dem Risiko aus, diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Manuel Dürr weiter.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:58 DAX Wochenausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten
09:52 Marktüberblick: Chemiewerte gesucht
08:27 SMI stürzt weiter ab
08:00 Von Trash zu Cash
06:48 UBS KeyInvest: SMI – Verluste weiten sich aus
07.07.23 Was sind BRCs? | BX Swiss TV
06.07.23 Julius Bär: 10.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Partners Group Holding AG
04.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Swiss Life
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'395.10 19.03 51SSMU
Short 11'619.70 13.68 IQSSMU
Short 12'043.45 8.90 BVSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'937.76 10.07.2023 16:21:38
Long 10'480.00 19.88
Long 10'243.25 13.68 5SSMJU
Long 9'813.39 8.93 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie im Plus: Niederlage in US-Patentstreit um Entresto - Novartis hält an Zielen fest
Investmentexperte: Hier gibt es jetzt "aktienähnliche Renditen" ohne grosses Risiko
UBS-Aktie freundlich: Hat die FINMA grösseren Einstieg der Saudi National Bank bei CS verhindert?
Idorsia-Aktie springt an: Idorsia-Schlafmittel Quviviq in den USA in Performance Drug List aufgenommen
Analyst mit bullisher Prognose für Teslas Cybertruck - Schwierigkeiten für traditionelle Autobauer voraus
Darum fällt der US-Dollar gegenüber Euro und Franken zurück
Dr. Doom Nouriel Roubini warnt Anleger: Darum droht ein heftiger Börsenabverkauf
Fast 500 km/h schnell: Das schnellste Auto der Welt
Schweizer Leitindex SMI: So schlagen sich die heimischen Value-Aktien
Freundlicher Wochenauftakt: SMI fester -- DAX legt zu -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit