19.05.2025 15:07:57

Form 8.3 - Mural Oncology plc

IRELAND, DISCLOSURE, May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Ap27

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.      KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloserHudson View Capital LLC
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Mural Oncology plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		16-04-2025
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		NO

If YES, specify which:

2.      INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap28

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
(Note 2)

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)		 
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled957,0005.55  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell    
Total957,0005.55  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3.      DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)      Purchases and sales

Class of relevant
security		Purchase/saleNumber of
securities		Price per unit
(Note 5)
 IE000LK2BOB4Purchase180,0002.6699
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase2,0002.655
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase5,0002.6598
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase20,0002.67
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase3,0002.6367
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase2,0002.575
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase1,0002.558
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase2,0002.555
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase89,1872.4
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase600,8132.4395
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase10,0002.4
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase10,0002.4369
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase10,0002.4447
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase1,8422.4495
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase1582.45
IE000LK2BOB4Purchase20,0002.4472

Ap29

(b)      Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position		Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)		Price
per unit
(Note 5)
     

(c)      Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)      Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description e.g. call
option		Writing, purchasing, selling, varying
etc.		Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)		Exercise
price per
unit		Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.		Expiry
date		Option
money
paid/
received per unit
         

(ii)      Exercise

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. call
option		Exercising/
exercised
against		Number of
securities		Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)
      

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of
relevant
security		Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise		DetailsPrice per unit (if
applicable)
(Note 5)
    

Ap30

4.      OTHER INFORMATION

(a)      Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
  Hudson View Capital LLC is reporting on behalf of two individuals who are acting in concert, however, one individual does not have any control over Hudson View Capital LLC and holds the shares in his own name.

(b)      Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?NO


Date of disclosure19-May-25
Contact nameJoseph B.
Telephone number+1.201.247.8163

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap31

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1.      See the definition of "connected fund manager” in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2.      See the definition of "interest in a relevant security” in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3.      See the definition of "relevant securities” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4.      See the definition of "dealing” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5.      If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6.      See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7.      If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules” are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.


