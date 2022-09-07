|
07.09.2022 14:37:05
Form 8.3 - Maitland Institutional Services Limited: GB Group Plc
|
Maitland Institutional Services Limited (MISL)
FORM 8.3
Anzeige
Passende emittierte Barrier Reverse Convertibles
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the Code)
1. KEY INFORMATION
2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.
Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).
(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee options)
3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
(a) Purchases and sales
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
(ii) Exercise
(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
4. OTHER INFORMATION
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
(c) Attachments
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panels Market Surveillance Unit.
The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.
|Category Code:
|RET - GB Group Plc
|TIDM:
|MISL
|LEI Code:
|549300P2JF82DYWEXW33
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|186600
|EQS News ID:
|1437617
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Werbung
INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISEViele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
Nachrichten zu GB Group plc
|
14:37
|Form 8.3 - Maitland Institutional Services Limited: GB Group Plc (EQS Group)
|
31.08.22
|GB Group PLC : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
25.08.22
|GB Group PLC : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
|
29.07.22
|GB Group PLC : Total Voting Rights (Investegate)
|
28.07.22
|GB Group PLC : Result of AGM (Investegate)
|
28.07.22
|GB Group PLC : AGM Statement (Investegate)
|
19.07.22
|GB Group PLC : Block listing Interim Review (Investegate)
|
08.07.22
|GB Group PLC : Holding(s) in Company (Investegate)
Analysen zu GB Group plc
Höhepunkt der Inflation bereits erreicht? | BX Swiss TV
Wie steht es um die globalen Wachstumsprognosen? Wird es zu einer Rezession kommen? Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Roxane Spitznagel, Ökonomin bei Vanguard, ob die Inflation bereits ihren Höhepunkt erreicht hat und wie weit die EZB die Zinsen anheben wird.
Inside Trading & Investment
Mini-Futures auf SMI
Inside Fonds
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor EZB-Entscheid: SMI und DAX tiefer -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mehrheitlich in Rot
Der heimische wie auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich zur Wochenmitte mit Verlusten. In Fernost bewegten sich die Börsen vorwiegend auf rotem Terrain.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}