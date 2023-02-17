SMI 11'242 0.4%  SPI 14'480 0.4%  Dow 33'594 -0.3%  DAX 15'455 -0.5%  Euro 0.9906 0.3%  EStoxx50 4'269 -0.7%  Gold 1'829 -0.5%  Bitcoin 22'175 1.4%  Dollar 0.9306 0.5%  Öl 82.1 -3.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
BVB-Aktie verliert dennoch: Fussball-Bundesligist Borussia Dortmund kann Gewinn steigern
Rheinmetall-Aktie leichter: Rheinmetall beteiligt sich an Bau von Kampfflieger F-35
Infineon-Aktie verliert kräftig: Infineon macht Ex-VW-Chef Diess zum Aufsichtsratschef
Lufthansa-Aktie stärker: Lufthansa kürzt Sommerflugplan - Schneller Regelbetrieb nach Streik angestrebt
Glencore-Aktie dennoch mit Gewinnen: Glencore wird offenbar erneut verklagt
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

Purplebricks Group Aktie [Valor: 30671956 / ISIN: GB00BYV2MV74]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
17.02.2023 15:39:06

Form 8.3 - Maitland Institutional Services Limited: Form 8.3 - OPD - Purple Bricks Group PLC

Purplebricks Group
0.08 GBP -19.90%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Maitland Institutional Services Limited (MISL)
Form 8.3 - Maitland Institutional Services Limited: Form 8.3 - OPD - Purple Bricks Group PLC

17-Feb-2023 / 14:39 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

FORM 8.3

 

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

 

1. KEY INFORMATION

 

(a) Full name of discloser:

MI Chelverton UK Equity Growth Fund

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

 The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient.  For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.

 

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

 Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

Purple Bricks Group plc

(ISIN: GB00BYV2MV74)

(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:

N/A

(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

Opening position disclosure as at

17 February 2023

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

 If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state N/A

NO

If YES, specify which:

 

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

 

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 

Class of relevant security:

 

Ordinary GBP0.01

 

 

Interests

Short positions

 

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

7,950,000

 

2.59

N/A

 

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

 

N/A

-

N/A

 

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

N/A

-

N/A

 

 

 TOTAL:

7,950,000

2.59

N/A

 

 

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

 

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

 

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee options)

 

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

N/A

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

 

 

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

 

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

 

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

 

(a) Purchases and sales

 

Class of relevant security

Purchase/sale

 

Number of securities

Price per unit

 

N/A

 

 

 

 

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

 

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(ii) Exercise

 

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

 

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

4. OTHER INFORMATION

 

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included.  If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none

 

None

 

 

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none

 

None

 

 

(c) Attachments

 

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

 

 

Date of disclosure:

17 February 2023
Contact name:

Maitland Administration Services Limited
Telephone number*:

01245 398950

 

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

 

The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

 

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panels Market Surveillance Unit.

 

The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 
Category Code: RET - Purple Bricks Group PLC
TIDM: MISL
LEI Code: 549300P2JF82DYWEXW33
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 224169
EQS News ID: 1563173

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1563173&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Purplebricks Group PLC

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Purplebricks Group PLC

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Angst und Gier allgegenwärtig an den Börsen

Nach dem ersten Buch „Tulpen zu Bitcoin“, in dem es um bekannten Spekulationsblasen im Rohstoff und Bitcoin- Bereich geht, erscheint nun das 2. Buch von Prof. Dr. Torsten Dennin.
„Games of Greed“ – „Spielarten der Gier und Betrug“ – beleuchten ein weiteres interessante Thema der Börse.
In dem Buch betrachtet Torsten Dennin die spannendsten, aussergewöhnlichsten und absurdesten Fälle der Finanzgeschichte.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:25 Vontobel: derimail - Produkte bis heute in Zeichnung
08:51 SMI findet keine klare Richtung
07:10 UBS KeyInvest: Euro STOXX 50 – Neues Jahreshoch
06:45 Games of Greed – Buchvorstellung | BX Swiss TV
16.02.23 Julius Bär: 14.85% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
16.02.23 Marktüberblick: Brenntag gesucht
14.02.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Holcim, Sika, Swiss Life, Zurich Insurance
09.02.23 Bitcoin Kurs fällt unter 23.000 Dollar – Anleger fiebern Inflationsdaten entgegen
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'664.35 19.34 EPSSMU
Short 11'889.27 13.93 TSSMBU
Short 12'365.21 8.73 NMSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'241.95 17.02.2023 15:46:42
Long 10'773.64 19.68 MHSSMU
Long 10'485.93 13.12 AMSSMU
Long 10'080.87 8.97 5SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swiss Re-Aktie dennoch leichter: Swiss Re schafft 2022 schwarze Zahlen
Meyer Burger-Aktie freundlich: Meyer Burger verkauft jetzt Solarmodule in Grossbritannien
Nestlé-Aktie leichter: Nestlé machte 2022 weniger Gewinn - Dennoch Dividendenerhöhung angekündigt
Roche-Aktie und Novartis-Aktie uneinheitlich: Berufungsgericht in Frankreich hebt Bussgelder gegen Roche und Novartis auf
Shiba Inu Coins Prognose: Elon Musk lässt die Hundecoins wieder mal tanzen
Allianz-Aktie knickt trotzdem ein: Allianz steigert Gewinn kräftig und erhöht die Dividende
Newron-Aktie zündet den Turbo: Newron-Medikament gegen Schizophrenie ist auch nach einem Jahr noch wirksam
Elon Musk erwägt Kryptozahlungen auf Twitter - Kurssprung bei Dogecoin
Mercedes-Aktie klar höher: Mercedes-Benz kann Gewinn steigern - Grosser Aktienrückkauf angekündigt
Credit Suisse-Aktie wechselt das Vorzeichen: CS verkauft wohl "Distressed Debt"-Portfolio

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.