Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'954 -0.2%  SPI 14'446 -0.1%  Dow 34'092 0.0%  DAX 15'658 0.2%  Euro 0.9562 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'243 0.3%  Gold 1'906 -0.6%  Bitcoin 23'063 -0.3%  Dollar 0.8867 0.3%  Öl 84.3 1.3% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Tesla11448018Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Rolex Rings112869922Holcim1221405ABB1222171Sika41879292
Top News
Apple präsentiert im September wohl neues iPhone 15: Diese Neuerungen könnten anstehen
S&P 500-Titel Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Meta Platforms (ex Facebook)-Investment eingefahren
S&P 500-Papier Berkshire Hathaway-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Berkshire Hathaway abgeworfen
Dow Jones 30 Industrial-Papier Nike-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Nike-Investment eingebracht
S&P 500-Papier HP-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen HP-Investment verloren
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

25.08.2023 16:30:00

Form 8.3 - Lookers plc

U.K. DISCLOSURE, Aug. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)        Identity of the person whose positions/dealings are being disclosed:Glazer Capital LLC
(b)        Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient		NA
(c)        Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Lookers plc
(d)        If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:NA
(e)        Date position held/dealing undertaken:August 24, 2023
(f)        Has the discloser previously disclosed, or are they today disclosing, under the Code in respect of any other party to this offer?NO

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

5p ordinary
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)        Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:    
(2)        Derivatives (other than options):24,499,8786.42%  
(3)        Options and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		24,499,8786.42%  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open derivative or option positions, or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other executive options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
    
    
    

(b)        Derivatives transactions (other than options)

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
5p ordinaryTotal return swapIncreasing a long position3,700,0001.28 GBP
5p ordinaryTotal return swapIncreasing a long position8,000,0001.28 GBP
5p ordinaryTotal return swapIncreasing a long position300,0001.28 GBP
5p ordinaryTotal return swapIncreasing a long position1,000,0001.28 GBP
     
     

(c)        Options transactions in respect of existing securities

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercising

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Number of securitiesExercise price per unit
    

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)        the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)        the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”


None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:August 25, 2023
Contact name:Kevin Zadourian
Telephone number:212-808-7312

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service and must also be emailed to the Takeover Panel at monitoring@disclosure.org.uk. The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

 


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende Märkte | BX Swiss TV

Im heutigen Experteninterview erläutert Robert Halver, Leiter der Kapitalmarktanalyse bei der Baader Bank AG die Gründe für die aktuell steigenden Märkte. Wie sich ausserdem die Zinsen und die Inflation auf das Marktgeschehen auswirken und welche zukünftigen Entwicklungen uns bevorstehen, erfahren Sie im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:39 SG-Marktüberblick: 25.08.2023
08:24 Aufwärtsbewegung gerät ins Stocken
07:25 Robert Halver: Gründe für steigende | Märkte BX Swiss TV
24.08.23 UBS KeyInvest: Pharmabranche - Spannende Entwicklungen/Tesla - Preiskampf bremst
24.08.23 Julius Bär: 10.60% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf u-blox Holding AG
24.08.23 Börse Aktuell – Was sagen Powell und Lagarde in Jackson Hole?
24.08.23 Neues Zinsumfeld – Kann sich die Deutsche Bank behaupten?
22.08.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Richemont, Roche, Swisscom
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'464.29 19.14 3VSSMU
Short 11'690.59 13.59 GXSSMU
Short 12'118.34 8.88 BWSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'954.26 25.08.2023 16:29:36
Long 10'521.10 18.50 VYSSMU
Long 10'315.55 13.76 5SSMJU
Long 9'882.66 8.98 VSSM6U
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie schwächelt dennoch: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz ergattert FDA-Zulassung für MS-Biosimilar
NVIDIA glänzt mit Gewinnsprung und übertrifft erneut die Erwartungen - NVIDIA-Aktie nach Rekordhoch kaum verändert
Roche-Aktie legt deutlich zu: Roche veröffentlicht durch Datenleck unbeabsichtigt gute Tiragolumab-Studiendaten
AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) Aktie News: AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) verteidigt am Nachmittag Vortagesniveau
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett und Michael Burry bereiten sich auf Börsencrash vor
Notenbanker-Treffen im Blick: US-Börsen zum Handelsschluss in Rot -- SMI schliesst wenig verändert -- DAX rutscht letztlich ins Minus -- Asiatische Börsen beenden Handel mit Aufschlägen
Clariant-Aktie steigt: Neuer Clariant-Grossaktionär gibt sich zu erkennen
GAM-Aktie dreht deutlich ins Plus: GAM-Übernahme durch Liontrust gescheitert
Evolva-Aktie bricht ein: Evolva reduziert Verluste - Fortbestand steht in Frage
Apple präsentiert im September wohl neues iPhone 15: Diese Neuerungen könnten anstehen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit