Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'287 -0.1%  SPI 14'901 -0.1%  Dow 34'066 0.6%  DAX 16'128 0.2%  Euro 0.9780 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'321 0.1%  Gold 1'968 0.5%  Bitcoin 23'767 1.0%  Dollar 0.9046 -0.5%  Öl 73.7 2.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Siemens Energy-Aktie verliert deutlich: Vollständige Integration von Gamesa steht bevor
Columbia Threadneedle-Analyst warnt vor hohen Ausfallraten - Ab 2025 hohe Fälligkeit
VW-Aktie fester: Ex-Audi-Chef Stadler und Mitangeklagte nicht Hauptverantwortliche im Dieselskandal
Microsoft-Aktie vorbörslich dennoch fester: FTC will Activision-Übernahme durch Microsoft verhindern
Glencore-Aktie gefragt: Glencore-JV Viterra fusioniert mit US-Konkurrenten
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156DocMorris4261528Zurich Insurance1107539Kühne + Nagel International2523886Holcim1221405ABB1222171Uniper33519628NVIDIA994529
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

Rathbone Brothers Aktie [Valor: 402011 / ISIN: GB0002148343]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.06.2023 14:32:48

Form 8.3 - LondonMetric Property PLC

Rathbone Brothers
19.54 GBP 0.00%
Kaufen Verkaufen

8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Rathbones Group Plc
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		LondonMetric Property PLC
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		12/06/2023
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A		No

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

10p Ord
 InterestsShort positions
 Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:47,521,7344.83%  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		45,521,7344.83%  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
10p Ordinary sharesPurchase2,000184.7038p
10p Ordinary sharesSale5,000184.8602p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
10p ordinaryService level change from disc to ex/o4,000 shares 
    

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none
None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none
None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No


Date of disclosure:13/06/2023
Contact name:Liam Smith– Compliance Department
Telephone number:0151 243 7254

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:06 Julius Bär: 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf UniCredit SpA
10:46 DAX Ausblick: Hochspannung vor US-Inflationsdaten – Anleger hoffen wieder
09:02 Marktüberblick: Adidas nach Hochstufung gesucht
08:26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
08:24 SMI mit gelungenem Wochenauftakt
08:00 Stühlerücken im SMI®
06:12 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – August-Top überboten
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

ABB-Aktie in Grün: Übernahme des deutschen Smart-Home-Spezialisten Eve Systems
DocMorris-Aktie +19 Prozent: Positive News zum E-Rezept schieben an
Georg Fischer-Aktie gewinnt: Übernahme der finnischen Uponor gewollt
Credit Suisse-Aktien in Grün: CS-Aktien werden per 14. Juni von der SIX dekotiert
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS setzt "rote Linien" für CS-Banker - Fitch senkt Kreditratings
Saudi-Arabien leidet unter Ölpreis-Rückgang: Dieses Problem sieht ein Rohstoffanalyst
Nasdaq-Aktie fällt zweistellig: US-Börse übernimmt Software-Anbieter Adenza
Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Meyer Burger präsentiert auf Fachmesse neue Solarmodule
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: Moody's stuft Ausblick für UBS-Rating herauf - Ständerat schickt Vorstösse zur CS-Übernahme an Kommission
KI-Euphorie: Diesem Sektor wendet sich ARK Invest-Chefin Cathie Wood jetzt zu

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit