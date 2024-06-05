Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’102 0.8%  SPI 16’081 0.6%  Dow 38’603 -0.3%  DAX 18’526 0.7%  Euro 0.9722 0.4%  EStoxx50 5’021 1.4%  Gold 2’346 0.8%  Bitcoin 63’037 0.3%  Dollar 0.8938 0.4%  Öl 77.7 0.7% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Meyer Burger10850379NVIDIA994529Sandoz124359842Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539ABB1222171DocMorris4261528Lonza1384101Idorsia36346343Luzerner Kantonalbank125293061
Top News
TotalEnergies übernimmt britisches Gaskraftwerk: TotalEnergies-Aktie gewinnt
Snowflake und NVIDIA bündeln Kräfte im Bereich KI: Zusammenarbeit angekündigt
S&P 500-Papier Bank of America-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Bank of America-Investment von vor 3 Jahren eingebracht
NASDAQ Composite Index-Titel Adobe-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte eine Investition in Adobe von vor 5 Jahren abgeworfen
S&P 500-Titel AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) -Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in AMD (Advanced Micro Devices) von vor einem Jahr eingefahren
Suche...
0% Kommission

Rathbone Brothers Aktie [Valor: 402011 / ISIN: GB0002148343]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.06.2024 16:17:52

Form 8.3 - Lok’n Store Group PLC

finanzen.net zero Rathbone Brothers-Aktie für 0 € Ordergebühr (zzgl. Spreads) handeln – hier informieren

Rathbone Brothers
17.52 GBP -1.02%
Kaufen Verkaufen

727611
8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Rathbones Group Plc
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Lok’n Store Group PLC
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		04/06/2024

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		No

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

1p Ord
 InterestsShort positions
 Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:1,386,2284.21%  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		1,386,2284.21%  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
1p Ordinary SharesSale7901105.22p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
    

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No


Date of disclosure:05/06/2024
Contact name:Chinwe Enyi – Compliance Department
Telephone number:0151 243 7053

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


Nachrichten zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Wie sieht das Angebot für ETF-Sparpläne in der Schweiz aus? Was sind ETFs und welche Vorteile bietet ein ETF-Sparplan?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Nima Pouyan, Head of Switzerland & Liechtenstein ETF
Invesco Asset Management (Schweiz) AG im heutigen Experteninterview mit Olivia Hähnel von der BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:36 SMI-Anleger werden vorsichtiger
09:16 Marktüberblick: Freenet nach Kaufempfehlung gesucht
08:42 Behind Copper’s Record Rally
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarktopportunitäten
06:36 UBS KeyInvest: DAX – Blue Chips unter Druck
04.06.24 Julius Bär: 9.10% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE
04.06.24 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.25% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Kühne + Nagel, Lonza, Zurich Insurance
03.06.24 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die EZB – NFPs am Freitag im Fokus
31.05.24 Smart investieren mit ETF-Sparplänen | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’630.09 19.58 OGSSMU
Short 12’915.63 13.41 ZGSSMU
Short 13’390.57 8.80 SS4MUU
SMI-Kurs: 12’106.78 05.06.2024 16:13:35
Long 11’634.39 19.42 UWBSXU
Long 11’366.90 13.64 J5UBSU
Long 10’891.36 8.89 SSZMHU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum Jim Cramer empfiehlt, die NVIDIA-Aktie zu halten und nicht zu handeln - Gewinnmitnahmen durch Investoren
Warum der Euro auf seine Gewinne nicht halten kann - Zum Franken etwas schwächer
Mt.Gox: Bitcoin-Transaktion im Milliardenwert - Unruhe am Kryptomarkt
Neue Modellreihe: Lucid Motors setzt neue Massstäbe - Tesla unter Zugzwang
NVIDIA vor Aktiensplit: Das bedeutet die künstliche Verbilligung für Investoren
Experten empfehlen: Diese Schweizer Dividendentitel sind vielversprechend
Krypto-Analyst attestiert Bitcoin Millionenpotenzial
Meyer Burger Aktie News: Meyer Burger macht am Mittag Boden gut
UBS-Aktie schwächer: Fitch lässt Rating für Covered Bonds von CS bei "AAA"
Technischer Fehler: A-Aktie von Buffett-Holding Berkshire Hathaway bricht zeitweise dramatisch ein

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit