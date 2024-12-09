Form 8.3 - Learning Technologies Group Plc

Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11’787 0.1%  SPI 15’697 0.0%  Dow 44’658 0.0%  DAX 20’402 0.1%  Euro 0.9297 0.0%  EStoxx50 4’992 0.3%  Gold 2’672 1.5%  Bitcoin 87’363 -1.8%  Dollar 0.8790 -0.1%  Öl 71.9 1.2% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger Technology135706599UBS24476758Roche1203204Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Partners Group2460882
Top News
Bernstein Research bescheinigt Outperform für EON SE-Aktie
RWE-Analyse: Bernstein Research bewertet RWE-Aktie mit Market-Perform in neuer Analyse
VW-Aktie mit Gewinnen: Weiteres Werk in China wird verkauft - neuer Warnstreik
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
November 2024: Das sind die Expertenmeinungen zur UBS-Aktie
Suche...

Rathbone Brothers Aktie [Valor: 402011 / ISIN: GB0002148343]
Kaufen / Verkaufen

Top-Partner CFD-Broker

Plus500
  • Keine Kommissionen, enge Spreads
  • Hebel- und Long/Short-Trading, fortgeschrittene Analysetools, kostenlose Echtzeitkurse etc.
  • CFD-Trading auf Aktien, Indizes, Krypto, Rohstoffe und Devisen
Direkt zu Plus500 CFD service. Ihr Kapital unterliegt einem Risiko.

Premium-Partner

IG Bank
  • Ein weltweit führender CFD-Anbieter*, FINMA-reguliert
  • Über 17'000 Märkte: Indizes, Devisen, Rohstoffe, Aktien, Kryptowährungen, Optionen und mehr
  • Erweiterte Handelszeiten und Wochenendhandel
  • Schweizer Kundenserviceteam, mit Büros in Genf und Zürich
*Die IG Gruppe ist grösster Anbieter nach Umsatz (veröffentlichter Geschäftsbericht 2022)
Direkt zur IG Bank Verluste können Einlagen übersteigen.
Saxo Bank
  • Lizenzierte Schweizer Bank (FINMA)
  • Keine Depotgebühren bei aktivierter Wertpapierleihe
  • Aktien, ETFs, Optionen, FX, CFDs, Futures, Rohstoffe, Bonds, Mutual Funds - auf einer Plattform
  • Gratis Expertenanalysen und Trading-Signale
  • Saxo Deal: Rückerstattung der Courtagen bis CHF 200 während 90 Tagen
Direkt zur Saxo Bank
Werbung
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
09.12.2024 15:44:49

Form 8.3 - Learning Technologies Group Plc

Rathbone Brothers
17.00 GBP 0.95%
Kaufen / Verkaufen

8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Rathbones Group Plc
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Learning Technologies Group Plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		06/12/2024

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		No

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

0.375p Ord
 InterestsShort positions
 Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:29,684,5943.74%  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		29,684,5943.74%  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
0.375p Ordinary SharesSale145,36298.311p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
0.375p Ordinary SharesInternal transfer from Discretionary to Execution-Only3,990 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No


Date of disclosure:09/12/2024
Contact name:Chinwe Enyi – Compliance Department
Telephone number:0151 243 7053

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.



Nachrichten zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
  • ?
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
  • ?
Zu diesem Datensatz liegen uns leider keine Daten vor.
mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Direkt von der New York stock Exchange – In unserer heutigen Folge spricht Tim Schäfer im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG über mögliche Turnaround Kandidaten.

Was ist bei der Bayer Aktie passiert? Wie steht es um die Nestle Aktie und ist jetzt ein guter Zeitpunkt um einzusteigen? Diese und weitere Fragen beantwortet Tim Schäfer in der heutigen Ausgabe von Wall Street Live.

In unserem zweiwöchigen Format „Wall Street Live“ mit Tim Schäfer behandeln wir Topaktuelle Themen des Marktgeschehens.

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/wall-street-live-mit-tim-schaefer/

Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer

Inside Trading & Investment

13:19 FAQ: Adjusted Interest Rate S&P 500 Total Return (EFFR) futures
12:15 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Alle Jahre wieder
11:24 Der Kaffeepreis erreicht ungeahnte Höhen
09:57 SMI-Anleger bleiben zurückhaltend
08:59 Marktüberblick: BMW-Aktie gesucht
06.12.24 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 18.20% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf ams-OSRAM
06.12.24 Turnaround Kandidaten – Wall Street Live mit Tim Schäfer
05.12.24 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (80%) auf Georg Fischer AG
02.12.24 Jetzt ohne Trading-Gebühren regelmässig mit Vanguard ETFs sparen.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 12’238.96 19.60 BLJS4U
Short 12’513.04 13.52 7CSSMU
Short 12’946.63 8.98 CIUBSU
SMI-Kurs: 11’790.00 09.12.2024 15:38:31
Long 11’254.97 18.82 SSSMPU
Long 11’020.80 13.76 SSSMQU
Long 10’548.25 8.91 BASSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Shiba Inu Prognose: Das müssen Investoren jetzt wissen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Elon Musk in Rage: Kalifornischer Gouverneur plant Ausschluss von Tesla-Subventionen
Rohstoffe in KW 49: Die Performance von Gold, Öl & Co. der vergangenen Woche
CompuGroup-Aktie hebt ab: Finanzinvestor CVC macht Übernahmeangebot - Börsenabschied von CompuGroup geplant
NIO-Aktie schnellt hoch: NIO darf Massenproduktion des ET9 mit neuer Lenktechnologie starten
Swiss Steel mit Kursrakete: Proteste in Emmenbrücke gegen Entlassungen
Solana Prognose: Wohin geht die Reise bis Jahresende?
Nächster Krypto-Hammer: Nach MicroStrategy und Microsoft jetzt ein weiteres Milliardenunternehmen auf Bitcoin-Kurs?
Super Micro-Aktie legt kräftig zu: Super Micro Computer erhält für Vorlage des Jahresberichts noch mehr Zeit

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten