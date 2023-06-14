Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'275 -0.5%  SPI 14'886 -0.4%  Dow 34'064 -0.4%  DAX 16'305 0.5%  Euro 0.9733 -0.4%  EStoxx50 4'376 0.7%  Gold 1'959 0.8%  Bitcoin 23'346 -0.5%  Dollar 0.8973 -0.9%  Öl 74.8 0.9% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
CS-Immobilienmonitor: Über die Abkühlung am Markt & steigende Mieten - wie neue Technologien den Immobilienmarkt verändern
Spannende Kursbewegungen - so kaufen Sie die Kryptowährung Ripple
Alternative Investments: Ein eleganter Zugang
So schätzt ein GAM-Analyst den aktuellen Zustand des NFT-Markts ein
UBS-Aktie stabil: Konstituierung der Parlamentarischen Untersuchungskommission zu CS-Fusion - Chariot wird Präsidentin
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Roche1203204Meyer Burger10850379Nestlé3886335Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Tesla11448018Logitech2575132DocMorris4261528Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Zurich Insurance1107539Kühne + Nagel International2523886ABB1222171NVIDIA994529
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
14.06.2023 16:20:00

Form 8.3 - Horizon Therapeutics plc

Ap27

FORM 8.3

IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL

OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE UNDER RULE 8.3 OF THE IRISH TAKEOVER PANEL ACT, 1997, TAKEOVER
RULES, 2022 BY PERSONS WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

1.      KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloserP. Schoenfeld Asset Management LP
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a)

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Horizon Therapeutics plc
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree (Note 1) 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		13 June 2023
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser also making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		NO

If YES, specify which:

2.      INTERESTS AND SHORT POSITIONS

If there are interests and short positions to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2 for each additional class of relevant security.

Ap28

Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)
(Note 2)

Class of relevant security
(Note 3)		$0.0001 ordinary shares
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled1,085,7680.47  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives592,1870.26  
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/ sell1,399,3000.613,276,4001.43
Total3,077,2551.343,276,4001.43

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of options including rights to subscribe for new securities and any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8.

3.      DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE (Note 4)

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)      Purchases and sales

Class of relevant
security		Purchase/saleNumber of
securities		Price per unit
(Note 5)
    

Ap29

(b)      Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/ closing a long/ short position, increasing/ reducing a long/ short position		Number of
reference
securities
(Note 6)		Price
per unit
(Note 5)
     

(c)      Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)      Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description e.g. call
option		Writing, purchasing, selling, varying
etc.		Number
of
securities
to which
option
relates
(Note 6)		Exercise
price per
unit		Type
e.g.
American,
European
etc.		Expiry
date		Option
money
paid/
received per unit
 $0.0001 ordinaryPut OptionPurchasing11,600$80.00AmericanAugust 2023$0.4500

(ii)      Exercise

Class of
relevant
security		Product
description
e.g. call
option		Exercising/
exercised
against		Number of
securities		Exercise
price per
unit
(Note 5)
      

(d)      Other dealings (including transactions in respect of new securities) (Note 3)

Class of
relevant
security		Nature of dealing
e.g. subscription,
conversion, exercise		DetailsPrice per unit (if
applicable)
(Note 5)
    

Ap30

4.      OTHER INFORMATION

(a)      Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer.

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
 

(b)      Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Full details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding between the person disclosing and any other person relating to the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option referred to on this form or relating to the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative referred to on this form is referenced. If none, this should be stated.
 

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 attached?NO


Date of disclosure14 June 2023
Contact nameAlan Chan
Telephone number+1-212-649-9519

Public disclosures under Rule 8.3 of the Rules must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

Ap31

NOTES ON FORM 8.3

1.      See the definition of "connected fund manager” in Rule 2.2 of Part A of the Rules.

2.      See the definition of "interest in a relevant security” in Rule 2.5 of Part A of the Rules and see Rule 8.6(a) and (b) of Part B of the Rules.

3.      See the definition of "relevant securities” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

4.      See the definition of "dealing” in Rule 2.1 of Part A of the Rules.

5.      If the economic exposure to changes in the price of securities is limited, for example, by virtue of a stop loss arrangement relating to a spread bet, full details must be given.

6.      See Rule 2.5(d) of Part A of the Rules.

7.      If details included in a disclosure under Rule 8 are incorrect, they should be corrected as soon as practicable in a subsequent disclosure. Such disclosure should state clearly that it corrects details disclosed previously, identify the disclosure or disclosures being corrected, and provide sufficient detail for the reader to understand the nature of the corrections. In the case of any doubt, the Panel should be consulted.

For full details of disclosure requirements, see Rule 8 of the Rules. If in doubt, consult the Panel.

References in these notes to "the Rules” are to the Irish Takeover Panel Act, 1997, Takeover Rules, 2022.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

What is the present state of gold demand and the situation regarding its deployment? Additionally, how do elevated inflation rates impact businesses involved in gold mining?

Brian Martin, the Senior Vice President of Corporate Development at OceanaGold, will address these inquiries in today’s expert interview conducted by Georg Zimmermann from BX Swiss.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

12:42 DAX steigt auf Rekordhoch – Hochspannung vor Fed-Sitzung
10:47 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:59 Marktüberblick: Siemens bricht aus
09:28 SMI-Anleger lassen sich nicht aus der Reserve locken
13.06.23 Julius Bär: 9.70% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf UniCredit SpA
13.06.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 8.60% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Roche, UBS
13.06.23 Stühlerücken im SMI®
09.06.23 In-Demand Gold: Insights into the Present Market Landscape | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'764.60 18.99 SMIR9U
Short 11'982.00 13.95 SMIUBU
Short 12'440.46 8.86 DTSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'273.89 14.06.2023 16:12:38
Long 10'804.37 18.52 XVSSMU
Long 10'566.38 13.29 XBSSMU
Long 10'151.97 8.97 EHSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

DocMorris-Aktie +24 Prozent: Positive News zum E-Rezept schieben an
Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt ins Minus: Meyer Burger präsentiert auf Fachmesse neue Solarmodule
Logitech-Aktie stürzt zweistellig ab: Logitech-CEO Bracken Darrell tritt zurück
Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schliessen mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX schliessen höher -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsschluss im Plus
UBS-Aktie gewinnt: Moody's stuft Ausblick für UBS-Rating herauf - Ständerat schickt Vorstösse zur CS-Übernahme an Kommission
RELIEF THERAPEUTICS-Aktie in Grün: SIX verhängt Geldbusse gegen RELIEF
Vor US-Zinsentscheid: SMI knapp unter der Nulllinie -- DAX steigt auf Allzeithoch -- Dow Jones schwächelt -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Evolva-Aktie verliert über 30%: Verkaufsüberlegungen aufgrund von Finanzierungsproblemen
Jim Cramer: In diesen Fällen sollte man bei einer Aktie bei fallenden Kursen zugreifen
Meyer Burger-Aktie gewinnt: Meyer Burger schliesst Abnahmepartnerschaft mit BayWa - CEO warnt vor Verschiebungen in Solarbranche

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit