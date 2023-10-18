Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 10'681 -1.2%  SPI 13'971 -1.3%  Dow 33'855 -0.4%  DAX 15'095 -1.0%  Euro 0.9462 -0.6%  EStoxx50 4'106 -1.1%  Gold 1'945 1.1%  Bitcoin 25'407 -0.7%  Dollar 0.8986 -0.3%  Öl 91.0 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Sandoz124359842UBS24476758Lonza1384101Roche1203204Nestlé3886335Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156ABB1222171Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018Idorsia36346343Birkenstock129711946Novo Nordisk129508879
Top News
Online-Seminar: Drei Strategien, die funktionieren - vom Anfänger bis zum Profi
EZB treibt digitalen Euro voran - Nächste Stufe bereits im November
Darum sinkt der Euro auf ein neues Rekordtief zum Franken
Aktueller Marktbericht zu Bitcoinkurs, Tetherkurs, Etherkurs und Ripplekurs
Ausblick: American Airlines öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal
Suche...
Jetzt traden!

Rathbone Brothers Aktie [Valor: 402011 / ISIN: GB0002148343]
Kaufen Verkaufen
Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Historisch Analysen
Ausblick
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
18.10.2023 15:30:36

Form 8.3 - Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC

Rathbone Brothers
15.40 GBP -1.79%
Kaufen Verkaufen

8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:Rathbones Group Plc
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		 
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: 
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		17/10/2023

(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A”		No

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

1p Ord
 InterestsShort positions
 Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:1,531,1951.34%  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    


        TOTAL:		1,531,1951.34%  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
1p Ordinary sharesSale1223796.72p
1p Ordinary sharesSale2103798.36p
1p Ordinary sharesSale1373796.36p
1p Ordinary sharesSale533794.4339p
1p Ordinary sharesSale4253798.5918p
1p Ordinary sharesSale883797.1524p
1p Ordinary sharesSale1173797.1688p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
     

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
        

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit
     

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
1p ordinaryInternal transfer from disc to ex/o380 shares 
1p ordinaryTransfer in400 shares 

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None



(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none”
None

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?No


Date of disclosure:18/10/2023
Contact name:Liam Smith – Compliance Department
Telephone number:0151 243 7101

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Nachrichten zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Relevant
  • Alle
  • vom Unternehmen
mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Rathbone Brothers plc

  • Alle
  • Kaufen
  • Hold
  • Verkaufen
mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen
BX_plus_Analyse_UMushroom

powered by

umushroom

Schafft Disney den Turnaround? CEO Bob Iger will die Rentabilität steigern und die Kosten senken – und geniesst die Unterstützung von Nelson Peltz. 

Wer kennt sie nicht, die Mickey Mouse? Die geliebte Walt Disney-Figur ist seit fast einem Jahrhundert bekannt. Walt Disney ist im Bereich der internationalen Familienunterhaltung tätig. Das Medienunternehmen besitzt und betreibt Fernseh- und Radioproduktions-, Vertriebs- und Sendestationen, Direct-to-Consumer-Dienste, Vergnügungsparks und Hotels. Es wurde am 16. Oktober 1923 von Walter Elias Disney gegründet und hat seinen Hauptsitz in Burbank, Kalifornien.

Während der breite US Aktienmarkt in den letzten drei Jahren erheblich zulegte – der S&P 500 stieg um mehr als 25 Prozent –, hat Disney‘s Marktwert gut 30 Prozent verloren. Auch für das laufende Jahr sieht es nicht besser aus: Seit Jahresbeginn hat die Aktie ihren Wert knapp halten können, während der breite S&P 500 Index um rund 14 Prozent gestiegen ist.

Disney‘s Aktienkurs erreichte Anfang 2021 ein Allzeithoch bei knapp 200 Dollar pro Aktie, nachdem das Unternehmen mehrere Quartale lang ein rasantes Wachstum der Anmeldungen für seinen Streamingdienst Disney+ verzeichnet hatte. Seither befindet sich der Aktienpreis im Sinkflug: Streiks in Hollywood brachten die Fernseh- und Filmproduktion zum Stillstand. Disney hatte zudem mit einem öffentlichen Streit über Gebühren mit dem grossen Kabelnetzbetreiber Charter Communications zu kämpfen; Befürchtungen über anhaltende Verluste im Fernseh- und Streaming-Geschäft trugen auch ihren Teil dazu bei. Derzeit wird die Aktie zu rund 85 Dollar gehandelt.

Hoffnungen auf eine strategische Wende des Unternehmens schürt die jüngste Erhöhung der Beteiligung des aktivistischen Investors Nelson Peltz mit seiner Trian Fund Management. Es wird erwartet, dass der Fonds mehrere Verwaltungsratssitze fordern wird – darunter auch einen für Peltz. Nach Ansicht von Trian ist Disney deutlich unterbewertet und braucht dringend einen starken, fokussierten und wertorientierten Verwaltungsrat. Trian hat ihre Beteiligung von 6,4 Millionen Aktien Ende des zweiten Quartals auf heute mehr als 30 Millionen Aktien aufgestockt.

Peltz unterstützt Disney-CEO Bob Iger, der nach einer 15-jährigen Amtszeit von 2005 bis 2020 im letzten Jahr wieder an die Spitze des Unternehmens trat. Unter anderem konzentriert sich Iger auf die Steigerung der Rentabilität des Streaming-Geschäfts durch eine Reihe von Preiserhöhungen sowie auf die Senkung der Kosten. Die Budgetkürzungen in Höhe von 5,5 Milliarden Dollar und der Abbau von 7000 Stellen schreiten zügig voran.

So schätzen die Bankanalysten Disney zurzeit ein:

  • Der Konsens der Bankanalysten ist «Kaufen». Von den 33 Analysten, die die Aktie beobachten, empfehlen 24 «Kaufen», sieben «Halten» und zwei «Verkaufen».
  • Das durchschnittlich erwartete Aufwärtspotenzial des Aktienkurses für die nächsten sechs bis zwölf Monate liegt aktuell bei etwa 23 Prozent.

Quellen unter: umushroom.com

Aktienwissen walt disney
Aktie der Woche: Walt Disney

Quelle: umushroom.com

Produkte
Walt Disney Company ISIN: US2546871060 Zur Aktie
Hinweis: Bei diesem Artikel handelt es sich um eine Werbemitteilung. Diese Information wurde von BX Swiss bereitgestellt. Zusätzlich zum untenstehenden Haftungsausschluss enthält das auf dieser Seite enthaltene Informationsmaterial weder eine Auflistung von Handelspreisen, eine Empfehlung oder eine Anlagestrategie für ein Finanzinstrument oder Emittent, noch ein Angebot oder eine Aufforderung zu einer Transaktion in einem Finanzinstrument oder entsprechend einer Anlagestrategie. BX Swiss übernimmt keine Verantwortung für die Verwendung dieser Kommentare und die daraus resultierenden Folgen. Es wird keine Zusicherung oder Gewähr für die Richtigkeit oder Vollständigkeit dieser Informationen gegeben. Folglich trägt der Anleger alleinverantwortlich das Risiko für einzelne Anlageentscheidungen. Jede angebotene Analyse berücksichtigt nicht spezifische Ziele, die finanzielle Situation und die Bedürfnisse einer bestimmten Person, die sie empfangen kann. Sie wurde nicht in Übereinstimmung mit den gesetzlichen Vorschriften zur Erstellung und Verbreitung von Empfehlungen zu Finanzinstrumenten oder Anlagestrategien erstellt und gilt daher als Werbemitteilung. Zum Disclaimer

Lesen Sie auch

BX_plus_Analyse_UMushroom

Aktie der Woche: Walt Disney

BX-plus-analyse-gold

Das Big Picture des Aktienmarkts 2023

Aktie der Woche: Walt Disney

Inside Trading & Investment

11:12 SMI setzt Talfahrt fort
11:11 Börse Aktuell – Frieden im Nahen Osten in weiter Ferne
10:53 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:52 Aktie der Woche: Walt Disney
09:35 Marktüberblick: Adidas erhöht Prognose
08:00 Die Bedrohung aus dem Internet – Cybersecurity mehr als nur ein Schlagwort
17.10.23 Julius Bär: 9.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Mercedes-Benz Group AG, Dr Ing hc F Porsche AG, Volkswagen AG
13.10.23 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - 15.00% p.a. Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf First Solar, Vestas Wind Systems
13.10.23 Domaine Leflaive, Batard-Montrachet Grand Cru 2020 - am 16. Oktober bei Splint Invest: Potenzial: +10,5% p.a.
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'124.84 19.08 SSFMEU
Short 11'336.80 13.87 90SSMU
Short 11'746.82 8.98 C0SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'680.64 18.10.2023 17:30:00
Long 10'252.07 19.78 CUSSMU
Long 10'020.04 13.87 S2BMIU
Long 9'584.34 8.90 3SSMKU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro nach dem Rekordtief zum Schweizer Franken wieder etwas zulegt - Polnischer Zloty steigt nach Wahl
Lonza-Aktie sackt zweistellig ab: Lonza kommt mit neuen finanziellen Zielen daher
ABB-Aktie sackt ab: ABB mit Umsatzwachstum - Neugeschäft rückläufig
Nach schwachem Sandoz-IPO: Was bringt die Zukunft für die Novartis-Tochter?
Meier Tobler-Aktie bricht zweistelig ein: Meier Tobler spricht wegen Lieferschwierigkeiten Gewinnwarnung aus
Ruhe vor dem Sturm? Laut JPMorgan-Analysten könnten dem Aktienmarkt schwere Zeiten bevorstehen
Sika-Aktie deutlich schwächer: Sika-Anteile stehen wegen EU-Razzien in Bauchemiebranche unter Druck
SoftwareONE-Aktie zieht deutlich an: SoftwareONE macht Sonia Caso zur Präsidentin der Region Lateinamerika
NVIDIA-Aktie weiterhin ein Kauf? - KI Summit in Israel abgesagt - Position als Top-Zulieferer im Fokus
Roche-Aktie fällt dennoch: Erste Ergebnisse zu Roche-Krebsmittel Alecensa vorgelegt - starke Wirkung bei Lungenkrebspatienten

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit