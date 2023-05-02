Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'456 0.2%  SPI 15'096 0.2%  Dow 34'052 -0.1%  DAX 15'892 -0.2%  Euro 0.9847 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'347 -0.3%  Gold 1'987 0.3%  Bitcoin 25'175 0.0%  Dollar 0.8986 0.3%  Öl 78.9 -0.7% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Fonds für Blockchain-Gaming gestartet: Razer will Gameplay unterhaltsamer machen
Deutsche Börse-Aktie fällt zurück: S&P könnte Bonität der Deutschen Börse senken
Flughafen Zürich-Aktie leicht im Minus: Flughafen Zürich verzeichnet im April mehr Starts und Landungen
EPH-Aktie: EPH verzeichnet für 2022 Gewinnrückgang
adidas-Aktie gewinnt: adidas will Fokus in den USA wieder stärker auf Sport legen - adidas-Aktionäre klagen in den USA
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Meyer Burger10850379Logitech2575132Tesla11448018Nestlé3886335Zurich Insurance1107539Swiss Re12688156Holcim1221405Swiss Life1485278Luzerner Kantonalbank1169360First Republic Bank12082173Idorsia36346343
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

02.05.2023 12:42:10

Form 8.3 - [Numis Corporation plc - Opening Declaration - 28 04 2023] - (CGAML)

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:CANACCORD GENUITY ASSET MANAGEMENT LIMITED (for Discretionary Clients)
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		N/A
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		NUMIS CORPORATION PLC
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:N/A
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		28 APRIL 2023
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A		N/A

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

5p ORDINARY
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:1,117,7901.0161  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    
TOTAL:1,117,7901.0161  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
NONE   

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
NONE    

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
NONE       

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
NONE   

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none


NONE

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none


NONE

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:02 MAY 2023
Contact name:MARK ELLIOTT
Telephone number:01253 376539

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:35 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 12.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Roche, Sika, Straumann
09:12 Marktüberblick: Covestro haussiert nach Zahlen
09:00 SMI unter dünnen Umsätzen aufwärts
07:40 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: LVMH, HERMÈS, GLENCORE mit François Bloch
06:18 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Ruhiger Start in den Mai
06:16 Börse Aktuell – Die Woche der Notenbanken
28.04.23 Goldpreisrally: Unsicherheit beflügelt
27.04.23 Julius Bär: 13.65% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Rieter Holding AG
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'918.73 19.95 A0SSMU
Short 12'176.91 13.82 OFSSMU
Short 12'619.97 8.96 D3SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'455.83 02.05.2023 12:33:36
Long 10'984.56 19.12 YHSSMU
Long 10'765.77 13.99 XVSSMU
Long 10'295.01 8.96 5SSMWU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Politiker mit Präsidentenambitionen: Bitcoin-Fan Kennedy hält die Kryptowährung für Rettung vor bevorstehenden "Finanzkollaps"
CS- und UBS-Aktien uneins: Saudi National Bank will CS-Beteiligung wohl in UBS-Aktien umwandeln
Neue Rekordzahl von Bitcoin-Anlegern
Käufer gefunden: JPMorgan erhält in Bieterverfahren Zuschlag für First Republic Bank - JPMorgan-Aktie letztlich stärker
Meyer Burger-Aktie springt an: Meyer Burger präsentiert Produktportfolio in Australien
US-Aktienmarkt hat Rezession schon einmal ignoriert: Wie stehen die Chancen auf eine Wiederholung?
Kryptowährungen klar im Minus: So bewegen sich die Kurse von Bitcoin, Ripple, Bitcoin Cash und Ethereum am Nachmittag
Chamath Palihapitiya als nächster Warren Buffett gehandelt - So läuft die Investmentstrategie des Investors derzeit
Forscher nehmen Teslas Plaid-Antrieb unter die Lupe - So fällt das Urteil der Experten aus
Logitech-Aktie weit im Plus: Logitech vermeldet deutlich weniger Umsatz - Gewinn sackt ebenfalls ab

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit