Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'377 -0.5%  SPI 14'992 -0.5%  Dow 33'093 1.0%  DAX 16'051 0.6%  Euro 0.9680 -0.1%  EStoxx50 4'337 0.4%  Gold 1'955 0.6%  Bitcoin 25'265 0.6%  Dollar 0.9021 -0.3%  Öl 76.0 -1.4% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Kryptokurse am Mittag
Swiss Life-Aktie im Plus: Swiss Life steigerte 2022 Einnahmen bei der beruflichen Vorsorge
Daimler Truck-Aktie im Plus: Daimler Truck und Toyota wollen Fuso und Hino zusammenführen
Zeitpunkt für Starlink-Börsengang gekommen? Diese Vorteile hätte ein Starlink-IPO für Tesla-Aktionäre
Ausblick: Salesforce stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Nestlé3886335Roche1203204UBS24476758Meyer Burger10850379Novartis1200526Credit Suisse1213853Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Tesla11448018NVIDIA994529FuelCell Energy47787560Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Santhera Pharmaceuticals2714864ABB1222171
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

30.05.2023 12:48:39

Form 8.3 - [EMIS Group plc - 26 05 2023] - (CGWL)

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH LIMITED (for Discretionary clients)
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		N/A
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		EMIS GROUP PLC
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:N/A
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		26 MAY 2023
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A		N/A

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:ORDINARY 1p
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:822,3001.2988  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    
TOTAL:822,3001.2988  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
ORDINARY 1pSALE8751334.501p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
NONE    

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
NONE       

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
NONE   

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none


NONE

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none


NONE

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:30 MAY 2023
Contact name:MARK ELLIOTT
Telephone number:01253 376539

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch | BX Swiss TV

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und folgende Aktien erklärt: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor

👉🏽 https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch

Inside Trading & Investment

09:38 SG-Marktüberblick: 30.05.2023
09:16 Raiffeisen: 11.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Givaudan, Sika, Swiss Life
09:15 Börse Aktuell – Einigung im Schuldenstreit – Spielt der Kongress mit?
09:14 Grundsatzeinigung im US-Schuldenstreit
07:27 Aktien aktuell im Fokus: Synopsys, ASM International & BE Semiconductor mit François Bloch
06:15 UBS KeyInvest: S&P 500 – Der nächste Ausbruchsversuch?
29.05.23 Künstliche Intelligenz
25.05.23 Julius Bär: 10.25% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'860.94 19.32 A0SSMU
Short 12'118.62 13.41 OFSSMU
Short 12'534.06 8.98 SSMACU
SMI-Kurs: 11'375.82 30.05.2023 12:42:36
Long 10'895.55 18.24 XPSSMU
Long 10'656.07 13.18 W9SSMU
Long 10'238.48 8.91 A8SSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nestlé-Aktie tiefer: Finanzchef François-Xavier Roger tritt ab
Umstrittener Vorschlag: Elon Musk polarisiert mit dieser Formel 1-Idee
Darum notiert der Euro zum Franken und zum US-Dollar tiefer
Wholecoiner-Millionenmarke durchbrochen: So viele Wallets halten mehr als einen Bitcoin
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff am Nachmittag mit Kursfeuerwerk
Grundsätzliche Einigung im US-Schuldenstreit: DAX schliesst Minus -- SMI: Feiertagsbedingt kein Handel -- Wall Street am Memorial Day geschlossen -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel uneins
UBS- und CS-Aktien kaum bewegt: UBS nach CS-Übernahme laut Ökonom Brunett viel zu gross für die Schweiz
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
SMI verzeichnet leichte Verluste -- DAX steigt wieder über die 16'000 Punkte-Marke -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
NVIDIA-Aktie vorbörslich höher: NVIDIA will KI-Chatbot-Technik in Videospiele einbauen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit