Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'125 0.5%  SPI 14'610 0.7%  Dow 34'518 -0.3%  DAX 15'758 0.6%  Euro 0.9597 0.1%  EStoxx50 4'266 0.5%  Gold 1'932 0.0%  Bitcoin 24'196 -1.0%  Dollar 0.8969 -0.1%  Öl 93.5 -1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Roche1203204Novartis1200526Lonza1384101Meyer Burger10850379Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Idorsia36346343Tesla11448018Baloise1241051Partners Group2460882Santhera Pharmaceuticals127602882Holcim1221405Arm129235510
Top News
Crash bei Ethereum voraus? Matrixport-Analysten warnen vor möglichem Kursrutsch auf 1'000 US-Dollar
Holcim-Aktie springt an: Holcim-Tochter Lafarge weist Anklage wegen Gefährdung syrischer Arbeitnehmender zurück
Bayer-Aktie leicht im Minus: Glyphosat-Zulassung könnte um zehn Jahre verlängert werdennnnn
Nordex legt zu: Nordex liefert Turbinen für zwei Windparks in Spanien
ENCAVIS-Aktie höher: ENCAVIS nimmt demnächst 17-Megawatt-Windpark in Betrieb
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

20.09.2023 11:59:49

Form 8.3 - [EMIS Group plc - 19 09 2023] - (CGWL)

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH LIMITED (for Discretionary clients)
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		N/A
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		EMIS GROUP PLC
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:N/A
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		19 SEPTEMBER 2023
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A		N/A

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:ORDINARY 1p
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:872,5901.3783  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    
TOTAL:872,5901.3783  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
ORDINARY 1pPURCHASE501918p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
NONE    

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
NONE       

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
NONE   

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none


NONE

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none


NONE

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:20 SEPTEMBER 2023
Contact name:MARK ELLIOTT
Telephone number:01253 376539

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Jetzt Neu bei der BX Swiss: Sponsored Funds.
Weshalb dieses Angebot für Anleger spannend ist und welche Rolle Julius Bär dabei einnimmt, erfahren sie im heutigen Experteninterview von Oliver Heusser, Head Funds Secondary, Bank Julius Bär & Co. AG mit Matthias Müller von der BX Swiss AG.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:47 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:37 Marktüberblick: Deutsche Post unter Druck
19.09.23 Julius Bär: 9.20% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Deutsche Lufthansa AG
19.09.23 NEU: Sponsored Funds Segment der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
19.09.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible Kühne + Nagel, Sika, Swisscom
19.09.23 Aufschwung gebremst
18.09.23 DAX 40 Wochenausblick: Alle Augen auf die Fed – Anleger fiebern Powell-Rede entgegen
18.09.23 Hermès Kelly Casaque» 2023: Hermès-Taschen verzeichnen seit 1980 eine jährliche Wertsteigerung von 14,2%!
15.09.23 Grösster Börsengang des Jahres: ARM IPO
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'562.94 19.86 IQSSMU
Short 11'825.29 13.57 6SSMPU
Short 12'258.81 8.91 D1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'121.79 20.09.2023 12:02:32
Long 10'663.02 19.18 V2SSMU
Long 10'394.77 13.10 AOSSMU
Long 10'005.43 8.98 BBSSMU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Stadler-Aktie bricht ein: Stadler Rail plant hohe Investition in Ungarn
Schweizer Franken im Höhenflug - aber drei Währungen sind dieses Jahr besser
Hoffnung auf erste Zinssenkung der Fed: Börsenkennerin rechnet zuvor mit "massiven Schmerzen"
Darum tendiert der Euro zum Franken höher - Eurokurs nach Tief seit März mit Stabilisierung
Diese 60 Jahre alte Öl-Wette bringt Buffett-Partner Charlie Munger noch immer viel Geld ein
Meyer Burger-Aktie, ARYZTA-Aktie & Co.: Diese Schweizer Aktien waren seit dem Corona-Einbruch die besten Performer
Novartis-Aktie etwas leichter: Novartis-Tochter Sandoz nähert sich EU-Zulassung für Krebs-Biosimilar - Trastuzumab bekommt EMA-Empfehlung
Nächster SNB-Zinsentscheid im September: So könnte die Schweizerische Nationalbank nun vorgehen
Goldpreis steigt vor Zinsentscheid der Fed auf höchsten Stand seit zwei Wochen
Lonza-Aktien mit Erholungsversuch nach gestrigem Kursrutsch - Impfstoffproduktion für Moderna in Visp eingestellt

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit