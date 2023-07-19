Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 11'145 0.4%  SPI 14'731 0.3%  Dow 34'952 1.1%  DAX 16'146 0.1%  Euro 0.9633 0.0%  EStoxx50 4'379 0.2%  Gold 1'975 -0.2%  Bitcoin 25'750 0.6%  Dollar 0.8587 0.1%  Öl 80.0 0.2% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
WACKER CHEMIE-Aktie Rot: WACKER CHEMIE senkt infolge von Nachfrageschwäche die Prognose für 2023
Santhera Pharmaceuticals-Aktie springt an: Lizenzabkommen für Vamorolone mit Catalyst Pharmaceuticals abgeschlossen
National Grid-Aktie gesucht: Weitere 20 Prozent an National Gas verkauft
Nach solidem ersten Halbjahr: World Gold Council sieht Gold weiter auf dem Vormarsch
Kering-Aktie mit Kurssprung: Gucci-CEO Bizzarri nimmt seinen Hut
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Novartis1200526Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Meyer Burger10850379Tesla11448018Swiss Re12688156Zurich Insurance1107539Richemont21048333Partners Group2460882Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343NVIDIA994529Swatch1225515DocMorris4261528
Suche...
Krypto kaufen

19.07.2023 12:33:32

Form 8.3 - [EMIS Group plc - 18 07 2023] - (CGWL)

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH LIMITED (for Discretionary clients)
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		N/A
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		EMIS GROUP PLC
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:N/A
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		18 JULY 2023
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A		N/A

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:ORDINARY 1p
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:852,4861.3465  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    
TOTAL:852,4861.3465  

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
ORDINARY 1pPURCHASE3301407.49p
ORDINARY 1pPURCHASE1,1801419.516p
ORDINARY 1pPURCHASE4651429.64p
ORDINARY 1pPURCHASE351433.64p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
NONE    

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
NONE       

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
NONE   

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none


NONE

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none


NONE

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:19 JULY 2023
Contact name:MARK ELLIOTT
Telephone number:01253 376539

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV

Neben den Hoffnungen auf ein Ende der restriktiven Zinspolitik wird in den nächsten Wochen vor allem die Berichtssaison im Fokus stehen. Worauf es hier besonders ankommen wird erfahren Sie von Georg Zimmermann im Marktupdate bei BX Swiss TV.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

19.Juli 2023 Marktupdate : Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV

Inside Trading & Investment

09:50 BNP Paribas - Ausblick auf das zweite Halbjahr
09:26 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
08:00 Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
07:26 Marktüberblick: Immobilienwerte gesucht
05:00 19.Juli 2023 Marktupdate : Worauf kommt es bei der Berichtssaison jetzt an? | BX Swiss TV
18.07.23 Alternative Anlagen: Passionsinvestitionen (Uhren, Kunst, Seltener Whisky, Wein usw.) steigen im Juni auf 6,7%
18.07.23 Julius Bär: 9.25% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Continental AG
18.07.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 10.20% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Nestlé, Novartis, Roche, UBS
17.07.23 DAX Wochenausblick: China-Daten enttäuschen – Berichtssaison voraus
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'582.79 19.89 RSSM1U
Short 11'815.42 13.93 C0SSMU
Short 12'277.04 8.84 F1SSMU
SMI-Kurs: 11'143.72 19.07.2023 12:46:34
Long 10'675.15 19.21 XESSMU
Long 10'420.13 13.42 ANSSMU
Long 9'997.27 8.91 3SSMZU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Novartis-Aktie sehr stark: Umsatz von Novartis wächst weiter - Sandoz-Börsengang im vierten Quartal
UBS-Aktie höher: UBS plant offenbar Massenkündigungen in zwei Wellen - CS Schweiz überträgt Daniel Hunziker Firmenkundengeschäft
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff zieht am Nachmittag deutlich an
SPI-Papier Meyer Burger-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein frühes Investment in Meyer Burger bedeutet
Steinhoff Aktie News: Steinhoff steigt am Vormittag stark
Steinhoff Aktie News: Anleger greifen bei Steinhoff am Mittwochmittag zu
GAM-Aktie +21 Prozent: Newgame will öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für einen Teil der GAM-Aktien abgeben
NEL-Aktie springt zweistellig hoch: NEL ASA verzeichnet starkes Umsatzplus
Spekulationen um baldiges Ende des chinesischen Krypto-Verbots - Nächster Bullrun für Bitcoin & Co.?
Blick auf Bilanzen: US-Handel endet mit Gewinnen -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Plus -- Asiatische Börsen schliessen mit gemischten Vorzeichen

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit