SMI 10'803 0.1%  SPI 14'140 0.2%  Dow 32'561 1.0%  DAX 15'278 0.6%  Euro 0.9957 0.2%  EStoxx50 4'202 0.5%  Gold 1'939 -0.1%  Bitcoin 26'064 0.4%  Dollar 0.9232 0.1%  Öl 75.9 1.0% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Kudelski-Aktie steigt: Kudelski wird Zertifikate für Smart-Home-Produkte von Eltako bereitstellen
Alstom-Aktie wenig bewegt: Stellenabbau bei Alstom in Deutschland vorerst abgewendet
Pierer-Aktie fester: Pierer Mobility will Vorstand erweitern - Neuer Finanzchef
Kühne+Nagel-Aktie: Kühne+Nagel erweitert Zusammenarbeit mit Decathlon in Lateinamerika
SEC nimmt Berkshire Hathaway in die Pflicht: Buffett-Holding muss Umgang mit Risiken öffentlich erklären
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis

22.03.2023 14:03:06

Form 8.3 - [Devro plc - 21 03 2023] - (CGWL)

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE
Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the "Code”)

1.        KEY INFORMATION

(a)   Full name of discloser:CANACCORD GENUITY WEALTH LIMITED (for Discretionary clients)
(b)   Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
        The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named.		N/A
(c)   Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
        Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree		DEVRO PLC
(d)   If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree:N/A
(e)   Date position held/dealing undertaken:
        For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure		21 MARCH 2023
(f)   In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
        If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A		N/A

2.        POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)      Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

ORDINARY 10p
 InterestsShort positions
Number%Number%
(1)   Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:2,492,5361.4885  
(2)   Cash-settled derivatives:

    
(3)   Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:    
TOTAL:2,492,5361.4885  

NOTE: 17,000 shares were transferred out by a discretionary client on 21/03/2023

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)      Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors’ and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: 
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 

3.        DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant securityPurchase/sale

Number of securitiesPrice per unit
ORDINARY 10pSALE1,200327.5402p
ORDINARY 10pSALE10,675328p

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. CFD		Nature of dealing
e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position		Number of reference securitiesPrice per unit
NONE    

(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant securityProduct description e.g. call optionWriting, purchasing, selling, varying etc.Number of securities to which option relatesExercise price per unitType
e.g. American, European etc.		Expiry dateOption money paid/ received per unit
NONE       

(ii)        Exercise

Class of relevant securityProduct description
e.g. call option		Exercising/ exercised againstNumber of securitiesExercise price per unit

(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant securityNature of dealing
e.g. subscription, conversion		DetailsPrice per unit (if applicable)
NONE   

4.        OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none


NONE

(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i)   the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii)   the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none


NONE

(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?NO


Date of disclosure:22 MARCH 2023
Contact name:MARK ELLIOTT
Telephone number:01253 376539

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel’s Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code’s disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel’s website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.


INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Vermögensaufbau mit Dividenden

Sie sind auf der Suche nach der höchsten Rendite? Wie Sie mit nur einem Tracker-Zertifikat langfristig ein Vermögen aufbauen und die besten Dividenden-Tipps - hier erfahren Sie mehr!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Trügt die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten? Was ist für Anlegerinnen und Anleger in der kommenden Zeit wichtig und worauf müssen wir uns einstellen?

Diese Fragen beantwortet Marco Ludescher, Leiter Asset Management, Dr. Blümer & Partner Vermögensverwaltung Zürich AG im Experteninterview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG.
Ausserdem gibt Marco Ludescher eine Prognose über die Entwicklung der Inflation und des Zinsumfeldes.

👉🏽 Jetzt auch auf BXplus anmelden und von exklusiven Inhalten rund um Investment & Trading profitieren!

Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV

Inside Trading & Investment

10:20 SMI-Erholung setzt sich fort
10:07 UBS KeyInvest: Product News
09:39 Marktüberblick: Banken im Erholungsmodus
09:24 Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Wann wird das volle Potenzial entfesselt?
08:27 Börse Aktuell – Was sagt Jerome Powell?
21.03.23 Julius Bär: 11.75% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) mit Lock-In auf Societe Generale SA, BNP Paribas SA, Deutsche Bank AG, ING Groep NV
21.03.23 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - u.a. mit 7.00% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Nestlé, Novartis, Roche
17.03.23 Die positive Stimmung an den Aktienmärkten trügt | BX TV
02.02.23 ☕ Today in markets, Stocks rally 📈 ECB"s Conference 🎙️Tech Earnings 💼 👀👇
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 11'213.32 19.63 QVSSMU
Short 11'448.84 13.75 WSSM2U
Short 11'860.51 9.00 PRSSMU
SMI-Kurs: 10'801.55 22.03.2023 14:06:35
Long 10'348.50 19.28 5SSMWU
Long 10'113.94 13.58 APSSMU
Long 9'707.11 9.00 VSSMDU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

GameStop präsentiert schwarze Zahlen - GameStop-Aktie hebt nachbörslich ab
UBS-Aktie niedriger: UBS plant Vertragsauflösung von Klein - UBS kauft eigene Anleihen zurück und will keine neuen Aktien ausgeben
CS- und UBS-Aktien steigen: Finanzexperte kritisiert Kommunikationsstrategie - CS will Kunden bei Stange halten - Bund sistiert Boni-Auszahlung für Kader der CS
Credit Suisse-Fall bedroht Markt der CoCo-Bonds - Deutsche Bank, AXA und Commerzbank kaum betroffen von Anleihen-Totalausfall - Aktien holen Verluste auf
CS-Aktie tiefrot, UBS-Aktie dreht ins Plus: UBS übernimmt Credit Suisse - CS-VRP Lehmann: "Ein historischer und trauriger Tag" - Stellenabbau und Klagen möglich
So reagieren Euro, Franken & Dollar auf die Credit Suisse-Übernahme
UBS-Aktie mit Gewinnen: S&P und Moody's senken Ausblick auf negativ - Fitch setzt UBS auf Beobachtungsliste für Abstufung
Stadler Rail-Aktie profitiert: Auftrag von Trenitalia erhalten
On-Aktie +28%: On knackt 2022 erstmals Milliardenmarke beim Umsatz
Kommende Dividenden-Aristokraten: Auf diese Aktien sollten Anleger ein Auge haben

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit
Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.