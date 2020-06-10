10.06.2020 22:00:00

Forged in fire: Beating the odds Budbo set to release v2 of mobile application with cannabis delivery and cryptocurrency wallet

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Embattled Budbo visionaries are again moving forward. Budbo, a suite of blockchain powered solutions for the cannabis industry, is now set to release the highly anticipated version 2 of its mobile application that will include a variety of new features.

"Everyone here is excited," Budbo President Luke Patterson says, "I think for most people, what we had to go through to get here would have been the death knell. We chose to buckle down, and coalesce, Voltron, as a group and a community. We chose to fight for what was ours. Ultimately we are stronger and smarter as a team, and the solutions, especially version 2 is unmatched, its just that much better."

Patterson, along with fellow Budbo founders Jacob Patterson, Nick Heldreth and Gary Heitz, are now free to move forward with their vision.

The flagship product of that vision, version 2 of the Budbo Mobile application, boasts an impressive list of new features in addition to the features that made version 1 so popular. Some of the new features include:

1. A secure delivery marketplace for cannabis retailers.
2. Cryptocurrency integration, token wallet, and a gamified token reward system.
3. Enhanced AI driven strain and product matching so users and vendors can match product with need.

Returning users will be immediately familiar with the "Puff or Pass" portion of the app, Budbo's "Tinder-like" swiping function, best suited for quickly sifting through 1000's of locally available products. As well as Budbo's matching function, now expanded to include all products, as opposed to just strains and flowers available in version 1. This new matching algorithm uses advanced AI and user specific data along with lab results and terpene profiles to suggest products to experienced users and new patients alike.

"We have been absolutely overwhelmed and encouraged by the strong support of our community," Budbo COO Gary Heitz says "without their help, v2 may not have been possible."

Budbo plans to release version 2 this summer. For more information on Budbo, visit http://www.Budbo.io

A preview of version 2 is available: https://youtu.be/K45XRWtHZ9o

By way of blockchain, Budbo is a community of medical professionals, researchers, farmers, patients, artists, and recreational users.

 

SOURCE Budbo

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Lonza Grp 473.70
1.02 %
Givaudan 3’368.00
0.90 %
Sika 173.55
0.73 %
Swisscom 507.80
0.32 %
Nestle 105.26
-0.09 %
LafargeHolcim 42.43
-1.00 %
Alcon 58.20
-1.22 %
The Swatch Grp 199.75
-1.65 %
CieFinRichemont 63.86
-1.69 %
Adecco Group 47.40
-2.61 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

16:00
Palm Oil Monthly Update – June 2020
13:57
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Bis zu 15.00% p.a. Coupon mit UBS Kick-In GOALs
13:49
Vontobel: Attraktive Sekundärmarkt-opportunitäten
08:14
SMI gegen den Trend fester
09.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.80% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf Barrick Gold Corp
08.06.20
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV
08.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:10
Schroders: Was kann uns die Covid-19-Krise im Kampf gegen den Klimawandel lehren?
08.06.20
Schroders: What will the world look like after Covid-19?
05.06.20
Schroders: Why equity market neutral strategies could be valuable in a crisis
mehr
SMI seitwärts - Finanztitel im Plus | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Trump kritisiert Börsenlegende Warren Buffett: Airline-Verkäufe waren ein Fehler
Nestlé-Aktie im Plus: Nestlé verkauft Buitoni-Geschäft in Nordamerika an Finanzinvestor
Dow Jones beendet Handelstag tiefer, NASDAQ Composite nach Rekordhoch freundlich -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX geht mit Verlusten aus dem Handel -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Fed-ZInssitzung: Dow zieht an -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
Finma untersucht weiteren Geldwäschereifall bei Julius Bär - Aktie gibt ab
Wieso der US-Dollar zum Franken auf den tiefsten Stand seit März fällt
Dufry-Aktie knickt ein: Noch keine Entwarnung für Reisebranche
Zurich-Aktie fällt zurück: Zurich platziert nachrangige Anleihe im Umfang von 750 Millionen Euro
CS-, UBS-Aktien & Co.: Gewinnmitnahmen belasten die Aktienkurse der Finanzwerte
OECD rechnet mit Einbruch der Schweizer Wirtschaft im 2020

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Fed-ZInssitzung: Dow zieht an -- SMI schliesst schwächer -- DAX beendet Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne klare Richtung
An der Wall Street richten Anleger ihre Aufmerksamkeit auf den Zinsentscheid der Notenbank. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. Der DAX drehte in die Verlustzone. Die Börsen in Fernost zeigten sich am Mittwoch wenig verändert.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB