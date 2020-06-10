Forged in fire: Beating the odds Budbo set to release v2 of mobile application with cannabis delivery and cryptocurrency wallet

AUSTIN, Texas, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Embattled Budbo visionaries are again moving forward. Budbo, a suite of blockchain powered solutions for the cannabis industry, is now set to release the highly anticipated version 2 of its mobile application that will include a variety of new features.

"Everyone here is excited," Budbo President Luke Patterson says, "I think for most people, what we had to go through to get here would have been the death knell. We chose to buckle down, and coalesce, Voltron, as a group and a community. We chose to fight for what was ours. Ultimately we are stronger and smarter as a team, and the solutions, especially version 2 is unmatched, its just that much better."

Patterson, along with fellow Budbo founders Jacob Patterson, Nick Heldreth and Gary Heitz, are now free to move forward with their vision.

The flagship product of that vision, version 2 of the Budbo Mobile application, boasts an impressive list of new features in addition to the features that made version 1 so popular. Some of the new features include:

1. A secure delivery marketplace for cannabis retailers.

2. Cryptocurrency integration, token wallet, and a gamified token reward system.

3. Enhanced AI driven strain and product matching so users and vendors can match product with need.

Returning users will be immediately familiar with the "Puff or Pass" portion of the app, Budbo's "Tinder-like" swiping function, best suited for quickly sifting through 1000's of locally available products. As well as Budbo's matching function, now expanded to include all products, as opposed to just strains and flowers available in version 1. This new matching algorithm uses advanced AI and user specific data along with lab results and terpene profiles to suggest products to experienced users and new patients alike.

"We have been absolutely overwhelmed and encouraged by the strong support of our community," Budbo COO Gary Heitz says "without their help, v2 may not have been possible."

Budbo plans to release version 2 this summer. For more information on Budbo, visit http://www.Budbo.io

A preview of version 2 is available: https://youtu.be/K45XRWtHZ9o

By way of blockchain, Budbo is a community of medical professionals, researchers, farmers, patients, artists, and recreational users.

SOURCE Budbo