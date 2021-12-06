SMI 12’148 -0.2%  SPI 15’540.5600 -0.1%  Dow 34’580 -0.2%  DAX 15’170 -0.6%  Euro 1 0.1%  EStoxx50 4’080 -0.7%  Gold 1’785 0.1%  Bitcoin 44’346 -2.2%  Dollar 0.9 0.3%  Öl 71.6 2.1% 
ForFarmers Aktie [Valor: 32629625 / ISIN: NL0011832811]
06.12.2021 08:00:00

ForFarmers N.V.: Update share buy-back programme ForFarmers

ForFarmers
3.73 EUR 1.36%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Lochem, 6 December 2021

Update share buy-back programme ForFarmers

ForFarmers N.V. (ForFarmers) has repurchased 224,000 shares in the period from 2 December 2021 through 3 December 2021.

The shares were repurchased at an average price of €3.73 per share, for a total amount of €835,184. These repurchases were made in accordance with the authorisation granted by the ForFarmers Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on 23 April 2021 to buy back at maximum 10% of ForFarmers shares and the share buy-back programme of at maximum €50 million, as announced on 1 December 2021.

More information about the share buy-back programme is available on the ForFarmers website www.forfarmersgroup.eu/en.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Download the weekly report regarding progress of share buy-back programme (including the individual transactions)

Note to the editor / For additional information:

Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations
T: 0031 573 288 194   M: 0031 6 10 94 91 61
E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

About ForFarmers N.V.
ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that offers complete and innovative feed solutions for livestock farming. With its "For the Future of Farming” mission, ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and further sustainalising the agricultural sector.

ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of approximately 10 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is operating in the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees. In 2020, the turnover amounted to approximately € 2.4 billion.
ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as "intends to”, "expects", "takes into account”, "is aimed at", ''plans to”, "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.


