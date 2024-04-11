Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
ForFarmers Aktie [Valor: 32629625 / ISIN: NL0011832811]
11.04.2024 12:30:00

ForFarmers N.V.: Resolutions General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.

Press release                

Lochem, 11 April 2024

Resolutions General Meeting of Shareholders ForFarmers N.V.
During the General Meeting of Shareholders of ForFarmers N.V. (hereinafter referred to as the 'General Meeting' and 'ForFarmers' respectively), held today, the shareholders adopted the financial statements for the 2023 financial year and also approved the dividend proposal for the said financial year. 


The dividend of € 0,15 per ordinary share will be paid to ForFarmers' shareholders entirely in cash, after deducting 15% dividend withholding tax. The ex-dividend date is 15 April 2024 and and the dividend will be paid on April 24, 2024.

Other resolutions

  • An advisory vote was cast in favour of the 2023 remuneration report (for 97,2 %; against 2,8%).
  • Discharge was granted to each member of the Executive Board and Mr. R.J. Tjebbes for the performance of their duties during the 2023 financial year.
  • Discharge was granted to each member of the Supervisory Board for the performance of his/her duties during the 2023 financial year.
  • KPMG Accountants N.V. has been appointed as auditor of ForFarmers to audit the 2024 financial statements and executive board report.
  • Ms. A. den Otter was reappointed as a member of the Supervisory Board.
  • The Executive Board has been designated as the authorised body - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to issue ordinary shares and to grant rights to subscribe for ordinary shares limited to 10% of the issued ordinary shares for a period of 18 months.
  • The Executive Board has been designated as the authorised body - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board - to limit or exclude shareholders' pre-emptive rights for a period of 18 months.
  • Authorisation was granted to the Executive Board - subject to the approval of the Supervisory Board – to have ForFarmers acquire (other than without consideration) shares in its own share capital (irrespective of the type) up to a maximum of 10% of the issued share capital of ForFarmers (determined at the time of the General Meeting). This authorisation provides the necessary flexibility to, among other things, optimise the capital structure and/or to fulfil obligations regarding (depositary receipts for) share-related incentive schemes.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Note to editors / For more information:
Marieke Leussink, Manager External Communication M: +31 6 12 56 74 95
E: marieke.leussink@forfarmers.eu

Company profile
ForFarmers N.V. (‘ForFarmers’) offers complete feed solutions to the (organic) livestock farming industry. With its mission "For the Future of Farming”, ForFarmers is committed to a future-proof farming business and making the agricultural sector more sustainable. Our goal is clear: to contribute to a good return and a robust long-term business model. How? By leading the way with knowledge, advice, support and products on the farm. Close to the farmers, solution-oriented and with an open view of the future. The result: a contribution to affordable and sustainable food, For the Future of Farming.

With sales of approximately 8.4 million tonnes of feed, ForFarmers is a leading player in Europe. The company has production operations in the Netherlands (head office), Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom, and exports to various countries within and outside Europe. ForFarmers has around 2,400 employees and generated revenue of approximately €3 billion in 2023. ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.

ForFarmers N.V., PO Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00
info@forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This document contains forward-looking statements that include ForFarmers' regulatory capital and liquidity positions under certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements containing words such as ''intends'', ''expects'', ''takes into account'', ''aims at'', ''has the plan'', ''estimates'' and words of similar purport. These statements concern or may affect future matters, such as ForFarmers' future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and performance to differ materially from the expected future results or performance implicitly or explicitly contained in forward-looking statements. Factors that may cause, or contribute to, differences in current expectations include, but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, taxation, case law and regulations, fluctuations in stock prices, legal proceedings, investigations by regulators, competitive conditions, and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statement or the actual results of ForFarmers are discussed in the latest published annual report. The forward-looking statements contained in this document relate solely to statements as of the date of this document, and ForFarmers assumes no obligation or responsibility to update the forward-looking statements contained in this announcement, whether in connection with new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is required by law to do so.



