13.04.2022 21:30:00

ForFarmers N.V.: ForFarmers nominates Chris Deen as CEO

ForFarmers
3.54 EUR 0.28%
Kaufen Verkaufen

Lochem, 13 April 2022

ForFarmers nominates Chris Deen as CEO

The supervisory board of ForFarmers N.V. nominates Chris Deen as member of the Executive Board of ForFarmers, to be appointed by the general shareholders meeting. Upon his appointment, Mr Deen will hold the position of Chief Executive Officer (‘CEO’), starting as of 1 July 2022. This requires convening an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (‘EGM’), which is expected to take place in June 2022.

Chris Deen (55) is currently CEO of Aviko, one of the four largest potato processors in the world and subsidiary of cooperative Royal Cosun. He started in this position at the beginning of 2020. Despite the outbreak of the Covid-pandemic, he managed to implement his assignment to continue the successful growth strategy of Aviko by making the right decisions at the right time.

Chris Deen has a degree in business economics and information management from Amsterdam University. He also attained a postgraduate degree as chartered accountant. He started his career in 1991 as accountant at EY. He moved to Sara Lee/Douwe Egberts in 1996, where he held various positions until 2010. These included CFO of Douwe Egberts Coffee Systems in the Netherlands and General Manager of Sara Lee International Foodservice Iberia (Barcelona, Spain). Subsequently, Chris Deen joined Bakkersland, at the time the largest bakery producer in the Netherlands, where he was CFO and CEO between 2012 and 2016. Prior to joining Aviko, he was COO and Integration Director at Euroma (products based on herbs and spices).

Jan van Nieuwenhuizen, chairman of the supervisory board of ForFarmers: ‘We are pleased to nominate Chris Deen as CEO. His broad and international experience in the food sector is characterised by initiating and implementing successful transformations within leading companies in quickly changing and challenging markets. He has an engaging and decisive personality. We are of the opinion that he fits well with the other members of the executive board and the executive team and that he has the skills and experience to positively influence the development of ForFarmers.’

The proposed appointment of Chris Deen relates to the current CEO, Yoram Knoop, stepping down after the AGM on 14 April coming. From 14 April until 1 July, Roeland Tjebbes will temporarily take on the CEO role next to his CFO responsibilities. As was previously announced, ForFarmers intends to disclose the outcome of the strategy update sometime after the new CEO has joined.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information in the sense of Article 7 paragraph 1 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Note to the editor / For additional information:
Caroline Vogelzang, Director Investor Relations and Communications
T +31 (0)573 288 194 • M +31 (0)6 10 94 91 61 • E: caroline.vogelzang@forfarmers.eu

About ForFarmers N.V.
ForFarmers N.V. is an international organisation that provides complete innovative feed solutions to the (organic) livestock farming industry. With its ‘For the Future of Farming’ mission ForFarmers is committed to the continuity of farming and to a further increasing the sustainability of the agricultural sector.ForFarmers is the market leader in Europe with annual sales of around 10 million tonnes of animal feed. The company is active in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland and the United Kingdom. ForFarmers has approximately 2,500 employees. In 2021 revenue amounted to approximately €2.7 billion.

ForFarmers N.V. is listed on Euronext Amsterdam.
ForFarmers N.V., P.O. Box 91, 7240 AB Lochem, T: +31 (0)573 28 88 00, F: +31 (0)573 28 88 99, info@forfarmers.eu, www.forfarmersgroup.eu

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including those relating to ForFarmers legal obligations in terms of capital and liquidity positions in certain specified scenarios. In addition, forward-looking statements, without limitation, may include such phrases as "intends to”, "expects", "takes into account”, "is aimed at ", ''plans to”, "estimated" and words with a similar meaning. These statements pertain to or may affect matters in the future, such as ForFarmers future financial results, business plans and current strategies. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, which may mean that there could be material differences between actual results and performance and expected future results or performances that are implicitly or explicitly included in the forward-looking statements. Factors that may result in variations on the current expectations or may contribute to the same include but are not limited to: developments in legislation, technology, jurisprudence and regulations, share price fluctuations, legal procedures, investigations by regulatory bodies, the competitive landscape and general economic conditions. These and other factors, risks and uncertainties that may affect any forward-looking statements or the actual results of ForFarmers, are discussed in the last published annual report. The forward-looking statements in this press release are only statements as of the date of this document and ForFarmers accepts no obligation or responsibility with respect to any changes made to the forward-looking statements contained in this document, regardless of whether these pertain to new information, future events or otherwise, unless ForFarmers is legally obliged to do so.


