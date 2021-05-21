SMI 11’226 0.7%  SPI 14’454 0.6%  Dow 34’263 0.5%  DAX 15’438 0.4%  Euro 1.0940 -0.3%  EStoxx50 4’026 0.7%  Gold 1’878 0.1%  Bitcoin 33’253 -8.9%  Dollar 0.8984 0.2%  Öl 66.6 2.4% 
21.05.2021 19:44:00

ForeverLawn Dealers in Texas Team Up to Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt in NASCAR Xfinity Series

AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the race coming up this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, TX, we are excited to announce that four ForeverLawn dealers are teaming up to proudly sponsor the NASCAR Xfinity race series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team. ForeverLawn Austin, ForeverLawn Central Texas, ForeverLawn Houston Midtown, and Foreverlawn Texas Gulf Coast will be the primary sponsors on Saturday.

The May 22 race at COTA is part of a 15-race deal that ForeverLawn made with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series. Earnhardt will be driving the number 0 Camaro sporting the ForeverLawn paint scheme that Earnhardt fans affectionately call the "#BlackandGreenGrassMachine".

"We are so thankful for the ForeverLawn dealers in the great state of Texas who are sponsoring us," said Tony Priscaro of JD Motorsports. "After a top 20 finish last week, we look forward to another great race in Austin."

Harvest Christian Fellowship church will also continue to be featured on the ForeverLawn car, to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope. Josh Morris, Director of Marketing at Harvest Christian Fellowship said, "Having the opportunity to carry the message of hope to the extensive reach of NASCAR is very exciting. Pastor Greg loves cars and racing, so this is a great place for us to be."

For more information about ForeverLawn products contact ForeverLawn at
866.992.7876, or visit foreverlawn.com

About ForeverLawn

ForeverLawn provides innovative synthetic grass products to create better landscapes worldwide. In areas where real grass is difficult to grow or maintain—due to high traffic or poor conditions—ForeverLawn offers a natural-looking alternative that is beautiful, functional, and durable. ForeverLawn provides premium grass products for specific uses, including DuPont™ ForeverLawn® Select Synthetic Grass, Fusion™, SportsGrass®, Playground Grass™, GolfGreens®, and more.  ForeverLawn—Grass without limits. ®

Media CONTACT

Derek Taylor
ForeverLawn
678.986.5281
310500@email4pr.com 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/foreverlawn-dealers-in-texas-team-up-to-sponsor-jeffrey-earnhardt-in-nascar-xfinity-series-301297038.html

SOURCE ForeverLawn

﻿

