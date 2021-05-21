ForeverLawn Dealers in Texas Team Up to Sponsor Jeffrey Earnhardt in NASCAR Xfinity Series

|
AUSTIN, Texas, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the race coming up this weekend at Circuit of the Americas (COTA) in Austin, TX, we are excited to announce that four ForeverLawn dealers are teaming up to proudly sponsor the NASCAR Xfinity race series, Jeffrey Earnhardt, and the JD Motorsports team. ForeverLawn Austin, ForeverLawn Central Texas, ForeverLawn Houston Midtown, and Foreverlawn Texas Gulf Coast will be the primary sponsors on Saturday.
The May 22 race at COTA is part of a 15-race deal that ForeverLawn made with Earnhardt and JD Motorsports for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity race series. Earnhardt will be driving the number 0 Camaro sporting the ForeverLawn paint scheme that Earnhardt fans affectionately call the "#BlackandGreenGrassMachine".
"We are so thankful for the ForeverLawn dealers in the great state of Texas who are sponsoring us," said Tony Priscaro of JD Motorsports. "After a top 20 finish last week, we look forward to another great race in Austin."
Harvest Christian Fellowship church will also continue to be featured on the ForeverLawn car, to help Pastor Greg Laurie spread his message of hope. Josh Morris, Director of Marketing at Harvest Christian Fellowship said, "Having the opportunity to carry the message of hope to the extensive reach of NASCAR is very exciting. Pastor Greg loves cars and racing, so this is a great place for us to be."
