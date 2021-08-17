Forever Living Brings Home Gold, Silver and Bronze Awards for Ethical, Eco-Friendly Beauty Products

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For over 40 years, Forever Living Products International LLC, the world's largest grower, manufacturer and seller of aloe vera products, has created consistently recognized brands and the highest-quality products to enhance the health and wellness of its customers worldwide. Thanks to its uncompromising pursuit of excellence, the company has received recognition at the highest level, year after year. Recently, Forever Living was recognized for its beauty product line, earning GOLD, SILVER and BRONZE awards from the Global Green Beauty Awards and Green Parent's Natural Beauty Awards for their quality and ethical, eco-friendly production.

At the Global Green Beauty Awards, companies compete for recognition as the world's best eco-friendly beauty brands. A panel of experts rigorously reviews each product and presents awards for the most ethical, clean and organic products. Forever Living was recognized for three products, winning GOLD awards in the Best Natural Soap category for its Aloe Liquid Soap and in the Best Natural Conditioner category for its Aloe-Jojoba Conditioner. It also brought home SILVER for its Aloe Bio-Cellulose Mask in the Best Natural Face Mask Category.

The Green Parent Beauty Awards also recognized Forever Living with a GOLD award in the Best Suncream Category for its Forever Living Aloe Sunscreen and a BRONZE award in the Best Supplement Category for Forever Living Infinite Firming Complex. Each year, the Green Parent chooses a panel of experts to select the finest products for awards in skincare, haircare and more. Additionally, Forever Living won GOLD for their Aloe Sunscreen in the company's Forever Benelux region, covering Belgium, Netherlands and Luxembourg.

"We're honored to be recognized by the Global Green Beauty Awards and the Green Parent Beauty Awards for our beauty products," Holly Stout, Vice President of Global Product Development said. "Our customers love all of our health and beauty brands because of our commitment to creating the highest quality products that are effective, sustainable, and ethically produced."

About Forever Living Products

Forever Living Products is the world's largest producer, manufacturer and distributor of aloe vera products worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company has grown to operate in more than 160 countries by offering a wide range of innovative products to help people adopt a healthy lifestyle and earn income through Forever's direct selling opportunity. To learn more about Forever Living Products, visit www.foreverliving.com.

