+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
24.09.2019 03:00:00

Foretellix Targets Increasingly Visible Gaps in ADAS and Autonomous Vehicle Safety by Opening and Contributing its Measurable Scenario Description Language (M-SDL)

TEL AVIV, Israel, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Foretellix, an Israeli based start-up with a mission to enable measurable safety of autonomous vehicles (AVs), today announced it has opened Measurable Scenario Description Language (M-SDL) to the ADAS and AV ecosystem and contributed the language concepts to the Association for Standardization of Automation and Measuring Systems (ASAM) standards committee. M-SDL is the first open language that addresses multiple shortcomings of today's formats, languages, methods and metrics used to verify and validate vehicle safety.

 

 

 

Foretellix also announced its M-SDL Partners Program, providing a mechanism for industry feedback and refinement of M-SDL. A partial list of members includes AVL List GmbH, Volvo Group, Unity Technologies, Horiba Mira Ltd, TÜV SÜD, Automotive Artificial Intelligence (AAI) GmbH, Metamoto Inc, Vector Zero Inc, Trustworthy Systems Lab of Bristol University, and Advanced Mobility Institute of Florida Polytechnic University.

As many industry experts have noted, safety methods and metrics based on quantity of miles driven in simulation and road testing, the number of disengagements, and/or traditional test coverage are insufficient, non-scalable, and not easily shared or reused.

In addition, due to the autonomous uncontrollable behavior of AVs and traffic, developers cannot be sure their tests are actually orchestrating desired scenarios or evaluating test coverage as intended. Finally, none of these techniques offer adequate mechanisms to identify previously unknown hazardous edge case scenarios nor aggregate coverage metrics across all virtual and physical testing platforms.

By opening and contributing M-SDL, tool vendors, suppliers and developers will be able to 1) use a common, human readable, high level language to simplify the capture, reuse and sharing of scenarios, 2) easily specify any mix of scenarios and operating conditions to identify previously unknown hazardous edge cases, and 3) monitor and measure the coverage of the autonomous functionality critical to prove AV safety, independent of tests and testing platforms.

"The ability to achieve measurable safety of AVs is still being limited by a lack of standards, methods and metrics that inhibit reuse and sharing, are insufficient and/or non-scalable," said Ziv Binyamini, CEO of Foretellix. "We believe in an open ecosystem and open standards, and are actively supporting ASAM in its efforts to create an open language standard."

Availability

Version 0.9 of the M-SDL specification, an overview of M-SDL, and the M-SDL Partner Program application is now available on foretellix.com/open-language. Foretellix has also contributed the M-SDL concepts to ASAM as part of its active role in helping to shape the next generation of the OpenSCENARIO standard.

About Foretellix

Foretellix's mission is to enable 'measurable safety' of autonomous vehicles, enabled by a transition from 'quantity of miles' to 'quality of coverage'.

Foretellix was founded by a team of pioneers in measurable verification and validation, with a highly automated and proven coverage driven methodology broadly adopted in the semiconductor industry. They have adapted and tailored their approach for the safety verification and validation of autonomous vehicles.

Foretellix's Foretify Technology includes an open, high level Measurable Scenario Description Language (M-SDL), intelligent and scalable automation, analytics and metrics. This includes the functional coverage metrics required to make a compelling 'safety case' to consumers, developers, insurance companies and regulators.

© Copyright 2019 Foretellix

Media Contacts:

Israel
Moshe Mendelson
+972 377 5633
moshe@gopositive.co.il

North America
Scott Fosgard
+1 734 272 7440
scott@fosgardpr.com

Europe
Mike Stainton
+44 7739 891040
mike.stainton@pfpr.com  

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/772600/Foretellix_Logo.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/999327/Foretellix_M_SDL_scenario.jpg

SOURCE Foretellix

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

23.09.19
Gold legt weiter zu, Palladium mit neuem Rekordniveau
23.09.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.40% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (69%) auf Vifor Pharma AG, Tecan Group AG, Lonza Group AG
23.09.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
23.09.19
Vontobel: derimail - Tiefer Bezugspreis anstelle Barriere
23.09.19
Pharmawerte halten SMI in der Spur
23.09.19
Daily Markets: SMI – Widerstandsbereich hält / Apple – Abwärtskorrektur im Aufwärtstrend
17.09.19
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.09.19
Schroders: Monatlicher Marktausblick: September 2019
12.09.19
Schroders: Wie geht es weiter für Chinas A-Aktien?
06.09.19
Was bedeuten niedrige (und weiter sinkende) US-Zinsen für Anleger in Immobilien und Verbriefungen?
mehr
Energiemarkt-Update: Quo vadis Rohölpreis? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Warum der Euro zum Franken merklich nachgibt - Franken gesucht
Tesla-Chef Elon Musk zum inspirierendsten Unternehmenslenker der Tech-Branche gewählt
Thomas Cook beantragt Insolvenz - Gewerkschaft macht Regierung verantwortlich - Aktie ausgesetzt
Meyer Burger stellt sich gegen Wahl eines Sentis-Vertreters in den VR - Meyer Burger-Aktie fällt
US-Börsen nahezu unverändert -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Einige Hedgefonds könnten anscheinend an Thomas-Cook-Pleite kräftig verdienen
SIX Digital Exchange lanciert ersten Prototypen
Zurich Insurance müsste für Rückholung von Thomas-Cook-Passagieren zahlen
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Deshalb gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken ab

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen nahezu unverändert -- SMI rutscht bis zum Handelsende ab -- DAX knickt ein -- Asiatische Indizes letztlich tiefer
Am heimischen und am deutschen Aktienmarkt startete die neue Woche mit Verlusten. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Montag ohne grössere Ausschläge. Asiens Börsen zeigten sich am Montag mit negativen Vorzeichen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB