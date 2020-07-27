Foresight Receives Order from Leading Multi-Billion Dollar Global Chinese Technology Company

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), an innovator in automotive vision systems, announced today the sale of two prototypes of its QuadSight® four-camera vision system to the automotive solutions business unit of a multi-billion dollar Chinese technology company.

Foresight’s advanced technology may allow the automotive solutions business unit to improve its offering for autonomous cars and safety solutions, ranging from advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) to fully autonomous vehicles, and may lead to future co-development projects.

"Information and technology companies want to help vehicle manufacturers produce better cars. Our unique obstacle detection capabilities enable safe uninterrupted driving, regardless of the environmental and weather conditions,” said Haim Siboni, CEO of Foresight. "We believe that successful evaluation of the prototype systems may lead to future activities with the leading global technology company, allowing us to expand our presence in the Chinese market and pursue new opportunities.”

As semi- and fully-autonomous vehicles transition from labs to roads, vehicle manufacturers and an increasing number of technology companies seek to make the roads a safer place for driverless cars by gathering data on the roads people use and how they drive. The QuadSight vision system provides highly accurate vision sensors that detect any obstacle and enable safe driving at all times in challenging weather.

About Foresight

Foresight Autonomous Holdings Ltd. (Nasdaq and TASE: FRSX), founded in 2015, is a technology company engaged in the design, development and commercialization of sensors systems for the automotive industry. Through the company’s wholly owned subsidiaries, Foresight Automotive Ltd. and Eye-Net Mobile Ltd., Foresight develops both "in-line-of-sight” vision systems and "beyond-line-of-sight” cellular-based applications. Foresight’s vision sensor is a four-camera system based on 3D video analysis, advanced algorithms for image processing, and sensor fusion. Eye-Net Mobile’s cellular-based application is a V2X (vehicle-to-everything) accident prevention solution based on real-time spatial analysis of clients’ movement.

The company’s systems are designed to improve driving safety by enabling highly accurate and reliable threat detection while ensuring the lowest rates of false alerts. Foresight is targeting the Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), the semi-autonomous and autonomous vehicle markets and predicts that its systems will revolutionize automotive safety by providing an automotive-grade, cost-effective platform and advanced technology.

For more information about Foresight and its wholly owned subsidiary, Foresight Automotive, visit www.foresightauto.com

