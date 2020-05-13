Forecasts for China's Data Centre Market to 2025

DUBLIN, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Data Centre China 2020 to 2025: Innovation & Change - Chinese Data Centre Expansion" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

China has become the second-largest data centre market worldwide - behind the USA - with almost 1.6 million m2 of third party data centre raised floor space available across China.

The Chinese third-party data centre market is forecast to grow by over 1 million m2 of space over the five years to the end of 2025 to over 2.5 million m2. In size, China is similar to a large mature market - it has over 360 facilities and almost 200 data centre providers. But China also offers faster growth than the other large data centre markets with datacentre pricing forecasting an increase of 72.5 percent over the next five-year period.

However, as a share of the population in 2020, China's data centre space is still only a small amount when compared with Europe and the USA - with 0.69 m2 per head of population in China compared with 7.77 m2 per head of population in Germany - with China having more potential for future data centre growth.

Additionally, the sector is set to grow further as the Chinese Government has only recently (since 2017) designated data centres as a nationally strategic investment sector - as part of a policy to encourage further investment in advanced technology including cloud computing, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Big Data which is set to allow more Government-supported data centre deployments.

The "Data Centre 2020 to 2025" report provides analysis of the third party Chinese data centre market, with key data centre provider profiles, coverage of keyspace and power trends and a five-year forecast (from the end of 2020 to the end of 2025) based on Data Centre raised floor space, Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) and the annual investment in Chinese 3rd party Data Centre capacity forecast over the period.



The key elements of the Chinese Data Centre Landscape are:



1. The Chinese 3rd party DCs by region or city area cluster (by space and power)

2. The types of Data Centre business model that are present in China

3. The availability of power & the availability of renewable power in China

4. The availability of domestic fibre in China

5. The availability of international subsea cable fibre connecting China

6. The key customer segments for Chinese 3rd party Data Centres

7. Cloud, e-commerce & Hyperscale Data Centres in China

8. Inward investment of 3rd party Data Centres in China

9. The role of the Chinese Government in supporting the Data Centre segment



The China Data Centre market has benefited from the twin factors of rapid economic growth of 10% per annum increasing the whole economy coupled with the rapid adoption of IT and digital services. China has seen double-digit economic growth, but since 2018 economic growth has declined to around 7% and is likely to decrease further in response to the Covid-19 outbreak from late 2019.

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary

Section 1: The Chinese 3rd party Data Centre Landscape



Introduction to the Chinese Data Centre Landscape

Chinese Data Centres by domestic region & Data Centre area City Cluster

The types of Chinese Data Centre business model

The availability of power & renewable power for Chinese Data Centres

The availability of domestic fibre in China

The availability of international subsea cable fibre connecting China

The customer segments for Chinese Data Centres

Cloud, e-commerce & Hyperscale Data Centres in China

Inward investment for the Chinese Data Centre segment

Key Point Summary

Section 2: Key Chinese 3rd party Data Centre Provider Profiles



Introduction to the key Chinese Data Centre Providers

21vianet Group Data Centre Profile

BDx (Big Data Exchange) Data Centre Profile

Centrin Data Centre Profile

Chayora Holdings Data Centre Profile

ChinData Data Centre Profile

China Mobile Data Centre Profile

China Telecom Data Centre Profile

China Unicom Data Centre Profile

Equinix Data Centre Profile

GDS Holdings Data Centre Profile

Beijing Sinnet Technology Co. Data Centre Profile

Telehouse Data Centre Profile

Key Point Summary

Section 3: Forecasts for the 3rd party Chinese Data Centre sector (2020-2025)

Introduction to the forecasts

Forecast Data Centre raised floor space for the Chinese 3rd party Data Centre sector (2020-2025) - in m2

Forecast Data Centre Customer Power (DCCP) for the Chinese 3rd party Data Centre sector (2020-2025) - in MW

Forecast investment for the Chinese 3rd party Data Centre sector (2020-2025) - in millions of USD per annum

Key Point Summary

Conclusions - Chinese Data Centre 2020

Introduction to the key Chinese Data Centre developments & trends

The key developments to date for the Chinese Data Centre market

The key trends for the Chinese Data Centre market

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rodutq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/forecasts-for-chinas-data-centre-market-to-2025-301057757.html

SOURCE Research and Markets