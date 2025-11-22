Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 12’633 0.7%  SPI 17’342 0.5%  Dow 46’245 1.1%  DAX 23’092 -0.8%  Euro 0.9309 0.2%  EStoxx50 5’515 -1.0%  Gold 4’066 -0.3%  Bitcoin 68’239 -2.3%  Dollar 0.8084 0.3%  Öl 62.5 -1.1% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Holcim1221405Idorsia36346343Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Life1485278VAT31186490Swiss Re12688156
Top News
Soros setzt neu auf: Diese Veränderungen nahm der Starinvestor im dritten Quartal 2025 vor
Tesla-Aktie im Visier: Chancen, Risiken und Faktoren für die Kursentwicklung
Korrelation bei ETFs: Der unterschätzte Schlüssel zur echten Diversifikation
US-Kongress plant strengere Krypto-Regeln - mögliche Auswirkungen auf Trump
Deutsche Bank-Aktie: Zwischen Rekordambitionen und skeptischen Anlegern
Suche...

Ford Motor Aktie 1106820 / US3453708600

Kurse + Charts + Realtime News + Analysen Fundamental Unternehmen zugeh. Wertpapiere Aktion
Kurs + Chart Chart (gross) News + Adhoc Bilanz/GuV Termine Strukturierte Produkte Portfolio
Times + Sales Chartvergleich Analysen Schätzungen Profil Trading-Depot Watchlist
Börsenplätze Realtime Push Kursziele Dividende/GV
Orderbuch Analysen
Historisch
Kurse + Charts + Realtime

Kurs + Chart

Chart (gross)

Times + Sales

Chartvergleich

Börsenplätze

Realtime Push

Orderbuch

Historisch

News + Analysen

News + Adhoc

Analysen

Kursziele

Fundamental

Bilanz/GuV

Schätzungen

Dividende/GV

Analysen

Unternehmen

Termine

Profil

zugeh. Wertpapiere

Strukturierte Produkte

Trading-Depot

Aktion

Portfolio

Watchlist

22.11.2025 05:23:22

Ford Updates On Oswego Plant Fire, Reaffirms 2025 Guidance

Ford Motor
10.32 CHF 2.81%
Kaufen Verkaufen

(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Company (F) and Novelis have issued an update following the fire incident at the Novelis Oswego aluminum plant on November 20. The fire was quickly contained, and the facility was safely evacuated with no injuries reported among employees, contractors, or first responders.

By Friday morning, operations at the Oswego plant had resumed, with the cold mill and heat treatment units back online. The facility continues to ship finished material to supply Ford, while Novelis is leveraging its global network of plants and industry peers to minimize any potential impact.

In addition, Novelis is reinforcing its commitment to strengthening the U.S. aluminum supply chain by constructing a new plant in Bay Minette, Alabama. The facility is scheduled to begin commissioning in the second half of 2026.

Ford has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 financial guidance, projecting adjusted EBIT of $6 billion to $6.5 billion and adjusted free cash flow of $2 billion to $3 billion.