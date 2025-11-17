Ford Teams Up With Amazon To Sell Certified Used Cars Online

(RTTNews) - Ford (F) is partnering with Amazon to let its dealerships sell certified preowned vehicles directly through Amazon's platform, giving buyers the ability to browse, secure financing, start paperwork, and schedule pickup at a participating Ford dealer. Final signatures may still need to be completed in person.

The move follows Amazon's earlier expansion into auto sales through partnerships with Hyundai for new vehicles and with Hertz for used rental cars. Ford's arrangement is limited to certified preowned cars, which are inspected, refurbished, and backed with manufacturer warranties.

Ford said more than 160 of its 2,900 U.S. dealers have started onboarding with Amazon, with about a dozen already live and more coming online next week. The program includes a 14-day or 1,000-mile money-back guarantee and three levels of CPO certification with different warranty terms.

CPO listings are currently available to Amazon shoppers in Los Angeles, Seattle, and Dallas, with broader expansion planned.

The partnership still keeps dealers as the final seller, a necessity given state franchise laws that prevent automakers from bypassing dealers for new-car sales. Since used-car rules are looser, companies like Carvana and Hertz, and now Ford through Amazon, can more easily sell preowned vehicles directly to online buyers.

