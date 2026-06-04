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04.06.2026 23:46:16
Ford Recalls Over Seat Belt Issue, Issues Do-Not-Drive Warning For Maverick And Bronco Sport
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co (F) is recalling almost 420,000 vehicles in the U.S. because of a problem with the seat belts that could be risky in a crash. They've also put out a separate warning advising owners not to drive certain Maverick pickup trucks and Bronco Sport SUVs due to issues with the steering.
This major recall involves specific 2018-2022 Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator models. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that the seat belts in these vehicles might lock unexpectedly, making it difficult for them to retract or extend.
If the seat belts don't work right, they may not hold passengers securely during a crash, which raises the chances of injury. Ford mentioned they're aware of at least one injury that might be connected to this issue. Notifications will be sent out to owners, and dealers will inspect and replace the seat belt retractors at no cost.
In a related situation, Ford has issued a do-not-drive warning for 4,653 affected Bronco Sport SUVs and Maverick trucks. The company indicated that the ball joints in the front lower control arms may have been incorrectly installed or repaired, which could let the control arm detach from the steering knuckle, leading to a loss of steering control.
Although Ford hasn't reported any accidents or injuries connected to this steering issue, they found several warranty claims that led to the recall.
Dealers will check and fix the impacted parts for free, and Ford is providing towing assistance and rental vehicles as necessary. They've advised owners of the affected Maverick and Bronco Sport vehicles to avoid driving them until the repairs are made.
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