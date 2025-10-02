Ford Motor Aktie 1106820 / US3453708600
02.10.2025 04:01:00
Ford Q3 U.S. Vehicle Sales Up 8.2%
(RTTNews) - Ford Motor Co. (F) reported that its total U.S. vehicle sales were 545,522 units in the third quarter of 2025, up 8.2% from 504,039 units a year earlier.
Total electrified vehicle sales for the third quarter grew 19.8% to 85,789 units from 71,610 units in the prior year.
Quarterly SUVs sales increased 9.7% year-over-year to 222,601 units, cars sales also increased 2.5% to 9,267 units from the prior year. Quarterly truck sales grew 7.4% to 313,654 units from the previous year.
Ford's newly unveiled Explorer Tremor and F-150 Lobo street truck are set to begin shipping in the fourth quarter.
